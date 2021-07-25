Houston 3, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|7
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Terry dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Holt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Culberson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|White cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.184
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|3
|4
|3
|6
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.326
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|McCormick cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Gurriel 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Toro 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.208
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|R.García 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Texas
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|0
|Houston
|000
|021
|00x_3
|4
|0
LOB_Texas 6, Houston 4. HR_White (6), off Greinke; Toro (5), off Santana. RBIs_White (15), Toro 2 (19), Tucker (58). SB_Brantley (1). CS_Altuve (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Heim, Kiner-Falefa); Houston 2 (McCormick, Correa). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Houston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lowe. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Brantley, Alvarez.
DP_Texas 2 (Holt, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Lowe); Houston 1 (R.García, Altuve, Toro).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|4.41
|Martin
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.69
|Santana, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|28
|5.23
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|6.00
|Barlow
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.29
|Patton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|2.20
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 10-3
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|86
|3.48
|Javier, H, 5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.82
|Pressly, S, 18-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-1, Rodríguez 1-0, Barlow 2-0, Javier 3-0. HBP_Greinke (Terry).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:59. A_35,627 (41,168).
