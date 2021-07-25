On Air: Federal News Network program
Houston 3, Texas 1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 5:27 pm
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 7
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Ibáñez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Dahl lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .221
Terry dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Holt 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Culberson 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227
White cf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .184
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 3 4 3 6 7
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .275
Brantley lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .326
Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .283
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268
Tucker rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .274
McCormick cf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .240
Gurriel 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Toro 1b-3b 3 1 1 2 0 2 .208
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .173
R.García 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .170
Straw cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Texas 000 010 000_1 5 0
Houston 000 021 00x_3 4 0

LOB_Texas 6, Houston 4. HR_White (6), off Greinke; Toro (5), off Santana. RBIs_White (15), Toro 2 (19), Tucker (58). SB_Brantley (1). CS_Altuve (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Heim, Kiner-Falefa); Houston 2 (McCormick, Correa). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lowe. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Brantley, Alvarez.

DP_Texas 2 (Holt, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Lowe); Houston 1 (R.García, Altuve, Toro).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hearn 3 0 0 0 1 3 41 4.41
Martin 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 3.69
Santana, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 28 5.23
Rodríguez 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 18 6.00
Barlow 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.29
Patton 2 0 0 0 1 3 29 2.20
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 10-3 6 5 1 1 2 4 86 3.48
Javier, H, 5 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 2.82
Pressly, S, 18-19 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-1, Rodríguez 1-0, Barlow 2-0, Javier 3-0. HBP_Greinke (Terry).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_35,627 (41,168).

