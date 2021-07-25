Houston 3, Texas 1

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 25 3 4 3 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Ibáñez 2b 4 0 1 0 Brantley lf 2 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1 Dahl lf 4 0 2 0 McCormick cf 3 1 0 0 Terry dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 0 0 0 0 Holt 3b 2 0 0 0 Toro 1b-3b 3 1 1 2 Culberson 3b 0 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 White cf 2 1 1 1 R.García 3b 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 0 0 0 0

Texas 000 010 000 — 1 Houston 000 021 00x — 3

DP_Texas 2, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 6, Houston 4. HR_White (6), Toro (5). SB_Brantley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Hearn 3 0 0 0 1 3 Martin 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Santana, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 Rodríguez 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 Barlow 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Patton 2 0 0 0 1 3

Houston Greinke, W, 10-3 6 5 1 1 2 4 Javier, H, 5 2 0 0 0 0 2 Pressly, S, 18-19 1 0 0 0 0 1

Greinke pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Greinke (Terry).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_35,627 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.