Houston 3, Texas 1

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|25
|3
|4
|3
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Terry dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Culberson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|White cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.García 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|021
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Texas 2, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 6, Houston 4. HR_White (6), Toro (5). SB_Brantley (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hearn
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Martin
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Santana, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Barlow
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke, W, 10-3
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Javier, H, 5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly, S, 18-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Greinke pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Greinke (Terry).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:59. A_35,627 (41,168).
