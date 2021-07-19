On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 4, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 11:49 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 33 4 9 4
Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
Rosario ss 5 0 3 0 Brantley lf 4 2 2 0
Ramírez 3b 3 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1
Reyes dh 4 1 2 2 Alvarez dh 3 1 2 2
Bradley 1b 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0
Ramirez lf 4 0 1 1 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0
Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0 McCormick cf 4 1 1 0
Pérez c 2 0 0 0 Straw cf 0 0 0 0
Mercado pr 0 0 0 0 García 3b 4 0 0 0
Johnson rf 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 1 1
Cleveland 000 101 010 3
Houston 100 120 00x 4

DP_Cleveland 0, Houston 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 8. 2B_Gurriel (21), Alvarez (17). HR_Reyes (16), Alvarez (17). SB_Ramírez (9), Tucker (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Mejía L,1-5 4 1-3 7 4 4 2 8
Parker 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stephan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 2
Houston
Greinke W,9-3 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 4
Javier H,4 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Stanek H,12 1 1 1 1 2 2
Pressly S,17-18 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Mejía (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Joe West.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

T_3:25. A_21,963 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico