Houston 4, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bradley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cleveland
|000
|101
|010
|—
|3
|Houston
|100
|120
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Cleveland 0, Houston 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 8. 2B_Gurriel (21), Alvarez (17). HR_Reyes (16), Alvarez (17). SB_Ramírez (9), Tucker (9).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejía L,1-5
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Parker
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke W,9-3
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Javier H,4
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stanek H,12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Pressly S,17-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Mejía (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Joe West.
T_3:25. A_21,963 (41,168).
