On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 4, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 11:49 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 5 9
Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .223
Rosario ss 5 0 3 0 0 1 .270
Ramírez 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .254
Reyes dh 4 1 2 2 0 2 .271
Bradley 1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .224
Ramirez lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .279
Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Pérez c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .167
Mercado pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Johnson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 4 2 11
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Brantley lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .329
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .312
Alvarez dh 3 1 2 2 1 0 .287
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .276
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
McCormick cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247
Straw cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262
García 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .148
Maldonado c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .170
Cleveland 000 101 010_3 8 0
Houston 100 120 00x_4 9 0

1-ran for Pérez in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 8. 2B_Gurriel (21), Alvarez (17). HR_Reyes (16), off Greinke; Alvarez (17), off Mejía. RBIs_Reyes 2 (42), Ramirez (24), Gurriel (57), Maldonado (23), Alvarez 2 (58). SB_Ramírez (9), Tucker (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Ramirez, Zimmer); Houston 5 (Tucker, Correa 2, Maldonado). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 6; Houston 1 for 8.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Ramírez.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Correa).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mejía L,1-5 4 1-3 7 4 4 2 8 98 7.53
Parker 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.40
Stephan 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 4.24
Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.41
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke W,9-3 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 4 84 3.58
Javier H,4 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 27 2.93
Stanek H,12 1 1 1 1 2 2 27 4.05
Pressly S,17-18 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 1.38

Inherited runners-scored_Parker 1-0, Javier 2-1. HBP_Mejía (Gurriel). PB_Pérez (1).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Joe West.

T_3:25. A_21,963 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico