Houston 4, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|5
|9
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Bradley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.224
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Mercado pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|2
|11
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Brantley lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.287
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.276
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|García 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.170
|Cleveland
|000
|101
|010_3
|8
|0
|Houston
|100
|120
|00x_4
|9
|0
1-ran for Pérez in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 8. 2B_Gurriel (21), Alvarez (17). HR_Reyes (16), off Greinke; Alvarez (17), off Mejía. RBIs_Reyes 2 (42), Ramirez (24), Gurriel (57), Maldonado (23), Alvarez 2 (58). SB_Ramírez (9), Tucker (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Ramirez, Zimmer); Houston 5 (Tucker, Correa 2, Maldonado). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 6; Houston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Ramírez.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel, Correa).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mejía L,1-5
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|8
|98
|7.53
|Parker
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.40
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.24
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.41
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke W,9-3
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|84
|3.58
|Javier H,4
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.93
|Stanek H,12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|27
|4.05
|Pressly S,17-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.38
Inherited runners-scored_Parker 1-0, Javier 2-1. HBP_Mejía (Gurriel). PB_Pérez (1).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Joe West.
T_3:25. A_21,963 (41,168).
