Houston 4, Texas 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 2 1 7 12 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 White rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .181 A.García cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 Terry dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ibáñez 2b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .232 Dahl lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215 Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Holt ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Gallo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 4 5 4 8 5 Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .274 Brantley dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .328 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .313 Alvarez lf 2 1 2 2 1 0 .286 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Correa ss 2 0 0 2 1 0 .267 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Straw cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .175

Texas 000 000 001_1 2 1 Houston 102 000 10x_4 5 1

a-walked for Culberson in the 9th. b-struck out for Trevino in the 9th.

E_White (2), Correa (5). LOB_Texas 8, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (22). HR_Ibáñez (2), off Pressly; Alvarez (18), off Sborz. RBIs_Ibáñez (9), Correa 2 (55), Alvarez 2 (63). SF_Alvarez, Correa.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Terry, Trevino, Lowe); Houston 4 (Toro, Altuve). RISP_Texas 0 for 7; Houston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Culberson. GIDP_Culberson, Altuve, Maldonado.

DP_Texas 2 (Ibáñez, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, Lowe); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson L,6-3 6 4 3 2 8 4 104 2.87 Sborz 1 1 1 1 0 0 20 4.46 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.35

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez W,6-2 6 0 0 0 6 4 99 2.97 Abreu H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 4.09 Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.86 Pressly 1 1 1 1 1 3 27 1.54

HBP_Gibson (Toro). WP_Valdez, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:10. A_37,050 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.