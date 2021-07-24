Houston 4, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|7
|12
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|White rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.181
|A.García cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Terry dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ibáñez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.232
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Holt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Gallo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|4
|5
|4
|8
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Brantley dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.328
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Texas
|000
|000
|001_1
|2
|1
|Houston
|102
|000
|10x_4
|5
|1
a-walked for Culberson in the 9th. b-struck out for Trevino in the 9th.
E_White (2), Correa (5). LOB_Texas 8, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (22). HR_Ibáñez (2), off Pressly; Alvarez (18), off Sborz. RBIs_Ibáñez (9), Correa 2 (55), Alvarez 2 (63). SF_Alvarez, Correa.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Terry, Trevino, Lowe); Houston 4 (Toro, Altuve). RISP_Texas 0 for 7; Houston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Culberson. GIDP_Culberson, Altuve, Maldonado.
DP_Texas 2 (Ibáñez, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, Lowe); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson L,6-3
|6
|
|4
|3
|2
|8
|4
|104
|2.87
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.46
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.35
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez W,6-2
|6
|
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|99
|2.97
|Abreu H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.09
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.86
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|27
|1.54
HBP_Gibson (Toro). WP_Valdez, Stanek.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:10. A_37,050 (41,168).
Comments