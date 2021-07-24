On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Houston 4, Texas 1

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 10:36 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 24 4 5 4
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0
White rf 3 0 0 0 Brantley dh 2 1 0 0
A.García cf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 2 1 2 2
Terry dh 4 0 0 0 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0
Ibáñez 2b 2 1 1 1 Correa ss 2 0 0 2
Dahl lf 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0
Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0
Holt ph 0 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 1 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 1 0
Gallo ph 1 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 001 1
Houston 102 000 10x 4

E_White (2), Correa (5). DP_Texas 2, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 8, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (22). HR_Ibáñez (2), Alvarez (18). SF_Alvarez (3), Correa (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gibson L,6-3 6 4 3 2 8 4
Sborz 1 1 1 1 0 0
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Valdez W,6-2 6 0 0 0 6 4
Abreu H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 3
Pressly 1 1 1 1 1 3

HBP_Gibson (Toro). WP_Valdez, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:10. A_37,050 (41,168).

