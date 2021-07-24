Houston 4, Texas 1

|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|24
|4
|5
|4
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|White rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.García cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Terry dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Holt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Houston
|102
|000
|10x
|—
|4
E_White (2), Correa (5). DP_Texas 2, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 8, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (22). HR_Ibáñez (2), Alvarez (18). SF_Alvarez (3), Correa (3).
|Texas
|Gibson L,6-3
|6
|
|4
|3
|2
|8
|4
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Valdez W,6-2
|6
|
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|Abreu H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
HBP_Gibson (Toro). WP_Valdez, Stanek.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:10. A_37,050 (41,168).
