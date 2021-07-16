On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 11:36 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 29 1 3 1
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0
Brantley lf 4 2 2 1 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 1
Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 2 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 5 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0
Tucker rf 5 1 3 1 L.García 2b 3 0 0 0
Toro 3b 4 1 0 0 Engel cf 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 0 1 3 Sheets dh 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 1 0 0 Collins c 3 0 0 0
Houston 002 010 400 7
Chicago 100 000 000 1

E_Maldonado (6). DP_Houston 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Houston 9, Chicago 3. 2B_Gurriel (20), Straw (12), Moncada (16). 3B_Anderson (1). HR_Brantley (6). SB_Tucker (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,7-2 7 2 1 1 2 10
B.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 0
Scrubb 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Cease L,7-5 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 10
Heuer 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bummer 2-3 2 4 4 1 1
Ruiz 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
López 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cease (Brantley), Bummer (Toro). WP_Heuer, Bummer(2).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:07. A_34,516 (40,615).

