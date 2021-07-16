Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|L.García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Sheets dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|002
|010
|400
|—
|7
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Maldonado (6). DP_Houston 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Houston 9, Chicago 3. 2B_Gurriel (20), Straw (12), Moncada (16). 3B_Anderson (1). HR_Brantley (6). SB_Tucker (8).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,7-2
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
|B.Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scrubb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease L,7-5
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|10
|Heuer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bummer
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Ruiz
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Cease (Brantley), Bummer (Toro). WP_Heuer, Bummer(2).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:07. A_34,516 (40,615).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments