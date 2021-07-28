Houston 8, Seattle 6

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|7
|2
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Alvarez lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.288
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.181
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|4
|10
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.115
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|a-Toro ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Long Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.187
|Houston
|300
|410
|000_8
|15
|0
|Seattle
|200
|002
|002_6
|9
|0
a-homered for Moore in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Díaz (10), Straw (13), Altuve (13), Tucker (23), Crawford (23). HR_Alvarez (19), off Flexen; Seager (20), off McCullers Jr.; Toro (1), off Pressly. RBIs_Alvarez 3 (67), Straw 2 (33), Maldonado (26), Díaz (19), Seager 2 (60), Kelenic 2 (8), Toro 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel, Maldonado, Correa, Alvarez); Seattle 3 (Torrens, Long Jr., France). RISP_Houston 4 for 11; Seattle 2 for 8.
LIDP_Brantley.
DP_Seattle 1 (Kelenic, Moore, Kelenic).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 8-2
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|8
|109
|3.23
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.20
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.12
|Pressly
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|1.88
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 9-5
|4
|
|9
|7
|7
|0
|3
|75
|3.81
|Santiago
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|53
|3.42
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Sadler
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.98
|Weber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
WP_McCullers Jr., Flexen.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:26. A_18,930 (47,929).
