Houston 8, Seattle 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 8 15 7 2 4 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .275 Brantley dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .326 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .313 Alvarez lf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .288 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Correa ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Tucker rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .275 Díaz 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .283 Straw cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .259 Maldonado c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .181

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 9 6 4 10 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .268 Haniger rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Seager 3b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .217 France 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Raleigh c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .200 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .115 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .186 a-Toro ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000 Long Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .187

Houston 300 410 000_8 15 0 Seattle 200 002 002_6 9 0

a-homered for Moore in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Díaz (10), Straw (13), Altuve (13), Tucker (23), Crawford (23). HR_Alvarez (19), off Flexen; Seager (20), off McCullers Jr.; Toro (1), off Pressly. RBIs_Alvarez 3 (67), Straw 2 (33), Maldonado (26), Díaz (19), Seager 2 (60), Kelenic 2 (8), Toro 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel, Maldonado, Correa, Alvarez); Seattle 3 (Torrens, Long Jr., France). RISP_Houston 4 for 11; Seattle 2 for 8.

LIDP_Brantley.

DP_Seattle 1 (Kelenic, Moore, Kelenic).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., W, 8-2 6 6 4 4 3 8 109 3.23 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.20 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.12 Pressly 1 3 2 2 1 0 24 1.88

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, L, 9-5 4 9 7 7 0 3 75 3.81 Santiago 2 4 1 1 1 1 53 3.42 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Sadler 1 2 0 0 1 0 17 1.98 Weber 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00

WP_McCullers Jr., Flexen.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:26. A_18,930 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.