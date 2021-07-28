Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 8, Seattle 6

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 1:49 am
< a min read
      
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 8 15 7 Totals 36 6 9 6
Altuve 2b 5 1 3 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Brantley dh 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 Seager 3b 5 1 1 2
Alvarez lf 5 2 3 3 France 1b 5 1 1 0
McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 Raleigh c 3 1 2 0
Correa ss 5 1 1 0 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0
Tucker rf 5 0 2 0 Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2
Díaz 3b 5 1 2 1 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 1 1 2 a-Toro ph 1 1 1 2
Maldonado c 3 1 1 1 Long Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Houston 300 410 000 8
Seattle 200 002 002 6

DP_Houston 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Díaz (10), Straw (13), Altuve (13), Tucker (23), Crawford (23). HR_Alvarez (19), Seager (20), Toro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr., W, 8-2 6 6 4 4 3 8
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly 1 3 2 2 1 0
Seattle
Flexen, L, 9-5 4 9 7 7 0 3
Santiago 2 4 1 1 1 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sadler 1 2 0 0 1 0
Weber 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_McCullers Jr., Flexen.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

T_3:26. A_18,930 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service