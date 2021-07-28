Houston 8, Seattle 6

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Alvarez lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|a-Toro ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Long Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|300
|410
|000
|—
|8
|Seattle
|200
|002
|002
|—
|6
DP_Houston 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Díaz (10), Straw (13), Altuve (13), Tucker (23), Crawford (23). HR_Alvarez (19), Seager (20), Toro (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr., W, 8-2
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|8
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen, L, 9-5
|4
|
|9
|7
|7
|0
|3
|Santiago
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sadler
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Weber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_McCullers Jr., Flexen.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:26. A_18,930 (47,929).
