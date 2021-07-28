Houston 8, Seattle 6

Houston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 8 15 7 Totals 36 6 9 6 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Brantley dh 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 Seager 3b 5 1 1 2 Alvarez lf 5 2 3 3 France 1b 5 1 1 0 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 Raleigh c 3 1 2 0 Correa ss 5 1 1 0 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 5 0 2 0 Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2 Díaz 3b 5 1 2 1 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 1 1 2 a-Toro ph 1 1 1 2 Maldonado c 3 1 1 1 Long Jr. lf 3 0 0 0

Houston 300 410 000 — 8 Seattle 200 002 002 — 6

DP_Houston 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Díaz (10), Straw (13), Altuve (13), Tucker (23), Crawford (23). HR_Alvarez (19), Seager (20), Toro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston McCullers Jr., W, 8-2 6 6 4 4 3 8 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly 1 3 2 2 1 0

Seattle Flexen, L, 9-5 4 9 7 7 0 3 Santiago 2 4 1 1 1 1 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sadler 1 2 0 0 1 0 Weber 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_McCullers Jr., Flexen.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:26. A_18,930 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.