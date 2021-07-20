Houston 9, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|9
|Zimmer cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Bradley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|a-Pérez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|García ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|b-Stubbs ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Houston
|101
|061
|00x
|—
|9
DP_Cleveland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 7. 2B_Rosario (12), Hernandez (15), Brantley (25), Tucker (22), Correa (21). HR_Altuve 2 (22), Tucker (16). SB_Straw (14).
|Cleveland
|McKenzie, L, 1-4
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Sandlin
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Garza
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Houston
|Garcia, W, 7-5
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Abreu
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
McKenzie pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_McKenzie (Brantley). WP_McKenzie, Sandlin, Taylor.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Joe West; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:13. A_26,586 (41,168).
