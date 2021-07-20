Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Cleveland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 36 9 14 9 Zimmer cf 5 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2 Rosario ss 5 1 1 1 Brantley lf 3 1 3 2 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 2 McCormick lf 1 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 1 3 0 Bradley 1b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 1 1 2 a-Pérez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Ramirez lf 3 0 1 0 García ss 0 0 0 0 Johnson rf 4 0 2 0 Tucker rf 4 1 3 3 Hedges c 4 0 1 0 Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 Clement 3b 3 1 2 0 Straw cf 4 1 1 0 Maldonado c 1 1 0 0 b-Stubbs ph-c 1 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 000 030 — 3 Houston 101 061 00x — 9

DP_Cleveland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 7. 2B_Rosario (12), Hernandez (15), Brantley (25), Tucker (22), Correa (21). HR_Altuve 2 (22), Tucker (16). SB_Straw (14).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland McKenzie, L, 1-4 4 8 5 5 1 3 Sandlin 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 Garza 3 1-3 4 1 1 0 1

Houston Garcia, W, 7-5 6 3 0 0 0 8 Abreu 1 1 0 0 1 1 Smith 1 4 3 3 0 1 Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 1

McKenzie pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_McKenzie (Brantley). WP_McKenzie, Sandlin, Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Joe West; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:13. A_26,586 (41,168).

