Houston 9, Oakland 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 11 5 2 10 Laureano cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .238 Andrus ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .234 Olson 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .283 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .230 Pinder lf-rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .214 Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .254 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Piscotty rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .221 Kemp ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Schwindel dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 9 12 9 3 9 Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .286 Brantley dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .338 Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .319 Alvarez lf 3 3 3 5 1 0 .308 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Toro 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Straw cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .272 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .177

Oakland 330 000 000_6 11 0 Houston 200 133 00x_9 12 1

a-flied out for Piscotty in the 6th. b-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.

E_Maldonado (5). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 6. 2B_Laureano (12), Lowrie (17), Piscotty (7), Andrus (17), Altuve (10). HR_Alvarez 2 (16), off Bassitt. RBIs_Olson 2 (55), Pinder (13), Lowrie (37), Andrus (20), Alvarez 5 (56), Straw (28), Altuve 2 (49), Gurriel (54).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Murphy 2, Brown); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Correa). RISP_Oakland 6 for 16; Houston 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Gurriel. GIDP_Murphy.

DP_Houston 1 (Toro, Altuve, Gurriel).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 4 1-3 8 6 6 1 6 86 3.41 Wendelken L,1-1 1 1 2 2 1 2 29 4.86 Petit 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 3.25 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.73 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 5.47

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez 5 10 6 5 2 6 93 2.86 Abreu W,3-3 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.90 Stanek H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.21 Pressly S,15-16 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-2. IBB_off Petit (Alvarez). WP_Wendelken.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:15. A_26,353 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.