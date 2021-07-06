Houston 9, Oakland 6

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|2
|10
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Pinder lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Brown ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Piscotty rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Kemp ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Schwindel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|3
|9
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.338
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Alvarez lf
|3
|3
|3
|5
|1
|0
|.308
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Toro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Oakland
|330
|000
|000_6
|11
|0
|Houston
|200
|133
|00x_9
|12
|1
a-flied out for Piscotty in the 6th. b-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.
E_Maldonado (5). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 6. 2B_Laureano (12), Lowrie (17), Piscotty (7), Andrus (17), Altuve (10). HR_Alvarez 2 (16), off Bassitt. RBIs_Olson 2 (55), Pinder (13), Lowrie (37), Andrus (20), Alvarez 5 (56), Straw (28), Altuve 2 (49), Gurriel (54).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Murphy 2, Brown); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Correa). RISP_Oakland 6 for 16; Houston 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Pinder, Gurriel. GIDP_Murphy.
DP_Houston 1 (Toro, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|6
|86
|3.41
|Wendelken L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|29
|4.86
|Petit
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.25
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.73
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.47
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|5
|
|10
|6
|5
|2
|6
|93
|2.86
|Abreu W,3-3
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.90
|Stanek H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.21
|Pressly S,15-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-2. IBB_off Petit (Alvarez). WP_Wendelken.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:15. A_26,353 (41,168).
