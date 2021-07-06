Trending:
Houston 9, Oakland 6

July 6, 2021 11:45 pm
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 11 5 2 10
Laureano cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .238
Andrus ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .234
Olson 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .283
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .230
Pinder lf-rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .214
Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .254
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Piscotty rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .221
Kemp ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Schwindel dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 9 12 9 3 9
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .286
Brantley dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .338
Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .319
Alvarez lf 3 3 3 5 1 0 .308
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264
Toro 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Straw cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .272
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .177
Oakland 330 000 000_6 11 0
Houston 200 133 00x_9 12 1

a-flied out for Piscotty in the 6th. b-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.

E_Maldonado (5). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 6. 2B_Laureano (12), Lowrie (17), Piscotty (7), Andrus (17), Altuve (10). HR_Alvarez 2 (16), off Bassitt. RBIs_Olson 2 (55), Pinder (13), Lowrie (37), Andrus (20), Alvarez 5 (56), Straw (28), Altuve 2 (49), Gurriel (54).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Murphy 2, Brown); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Correa). RISP_Oakland 6 for 16; Houston 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Gurriel. GIDP_Murphy.

DP_Houston 1 (Toro, Altuve, Gurriel).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt 4 1-3 8 6 6 1 6 86 3.41
Wendelken L,1-1 1 1 2 2 1 2 29 4.86
Petit 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 3.25
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.73
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 5.47
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez 5 10 6 5 2 6 93 2.86
Abreu W,3-3 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.90
Stanek H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.21
Pressly S,15-16 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-2. IBB_off Petit (Alvarez). WP_Wendelken.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:15. A_26,353 (41,168).

