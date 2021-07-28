Hurricanes acquire D Bear from Oilers for LW Foegele

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Ethan Bear from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Warren Foegele.

The Hurricanes and Oilers announced the deal Wednesday shortly before the opening of NHL free agency.

The 24-year-old Bear brings a right-shot defenseman to the Hurricanes, who won the Central Division and reached the Stanley Cup playoffs for the third straight season. Bear had two goals and six assists in 43 games last year and has played in 132 career NHL games, all with the Oilers.

The Oilers are adding a 25-year-old left wing in Foegele, who had 10 goals and 10 assists in 53 games last season. He has seven goals and five assists in 33 postseason appearances.

Foegele has played all 200 of his NHL games with the Hurricanes, who took him in the third round of the 2014 draft.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.