ICC’s top official leaves over misconduct allegations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The top official at cricket’s world governing body has left his position following allegations of misconduct.

The International Cricket Council said on Thursday that Manu Sawhney, who has been chief executive of the organization since April 2019, was leaving “with immediate effect.”

Sawhney was suspended in March reportedly after allegations against him emerged following an internal review conducted by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The ICC was not officially disclosing why Sawhney has left, saying only that Geoff Allardice was carrying on as acting CEO.

Sawhney, who replaced David Richardson as CEO, had the same role with sports and entertainment group Singapore Sports Hub and was previously managing director of ESPN Star Sports.

A report on espncricinfo.com said bullying was among the accusations levelled at Sawhney which he has strongly denied.

The website reported that Sawhney felt it was a “premeditated witch hunt” by the ICC and “a blatant attempt to force me from office.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.