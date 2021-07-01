Indian Wells tennis to be played Oct. 4-17 in SoCal desert

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — The BNP Paribas Open featuring the men’s and women’s combined tennis tours will be played Oct. 4-17 in the Southern California desert after a 2 1/2-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will feature prize money of $15.3 million, organizers said Thursday. The men’s draw will include 56 players in singles and 28 teams in doubles. The women’s draw will have 96 players in singles and 32 in doubles.

Fans will be required to show valid proof of full vaccination to enter Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Depending on COVID-19 conditions at the time, additional testing and mask mandates in certain seating areas may be required by the Riverside County health department and the state of California.

Players will be required to follow protocols set by the ATP and WTA Tours.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.