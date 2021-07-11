Trending:
Indiana 79, Atlanta 68

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 7:19 pm
INDIANA (79)

Breland 5-14 0-0 10, T.Mitchell 2-5 10-11 14, McCowan 6-11 9-13 21, K.Mitchell 4-13 0-0 11, Robinson 6-9 0-0 12, Perry 2-3 0-0 5, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Gondrezick 0-0 0-0 0, Vivians 2-6 1-2 6, Wilson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 20-26 79.

ATLANTA (68)

Bradford 5-8 4-7 14, Parker 2-8 1-2 5, E.Williams 3-7 2-4 8, C.Williams 3-16 0-0 6, Sims 7-14 6-7 20, Billings 2-6 0-0 4, Hawkins 3-8 0-0 6, Stricklen 1-5 0-0 2, McDonald 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-75 13-20 68.

Indiana 17 25 25 12 79
Atlanta 21 19 20 8 68

3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-17 (K.Mitchell 3-8, Perry 1-2, Vivians 1-4, Breland 0-2), Atlanta 1-13 (Hawkins 0-2, Parker 0-3, Stricklen 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 49 (McCowan 14), Atlanta 30 (E.Williams 7). Assists_Indiana 18 (Robinson 9), Atlanta 16 (C.Williams 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Atlanta 22. A_1,897 (3,500)

