Indiana 82, New York 69

NEW YORK (69)
Laney 8-21 7-9 23, Onyenwere 0-3 0-0 0, Shook 5-7 0-0 13, Ionescu 2-7 0-0 4, Whitcomb 4-11 0-0 10, Gray 3-5 4-4 10, Odom 2-3 0-0 4, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 26-66 11-13 69.
INDIANA (82)
Breland 1-5 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 4-7 2-2 10, Lavender 5-7 0-0 10, K.Mitchell 8-18 2-2 20, Robinson 6-10 6-6 18, Perry 1-5 0-0 3, McCowan 6-13 3-3 15, Gondrezick 0-1 0-0 0, L.Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 33-71 13-13 82.
|New York
|28
|12
|12
|17
|—
|69
|Indiana
|23
|21
|19
|19
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_New York 6-23 (Shook 3-4, Whitcomb 2-7, Jones 1-3, Onyenwere 0-2, Ionescu 0-3, Laney 0-3), Indiana 3-13 (K.Mitchell 2-6, Perry 1-4, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_New York 1 (Jones), Indiana None. Rebounds_New York 38 (Laney 8), Indiana 32 (McCowan 9). Assists_New York 18 (Ionescu, Laney, Shook 4), Indiana 17 (K.Mitchell, Robinson 5). Total Fouls_New York 18, Indiana 15. A_0 (6,500)
