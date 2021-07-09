Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Indiana 82, New York 69

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 9:02 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (69)

Laney 8-21 7-9 23, Onyenwere 0-3 0-0 0, Shook 5-7 0-0 13, Ionescu 2-7 0-0 4, Whitcomb 4-11 0-0 10, Gray 3-5 4-4 10, Odom 2-3 0-0 4, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 26-66 11-13 69.

INDIANA (82)

Breland 1-5 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 4-7 2-2 10, Lavender 5-7 0-0 10, K.Mitchell 8-18 2-2 20, Robinson 6-10 6-6 18, Perry 1-5 0-0 3, McCowan 6-13 3-3 15, Gondrezick 0-1 0-0 0, L.Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 33-71 13-13 82.

New York 28 12 12 17 69
Indiana 23 21 19 19 82

3-Point Goals_New York 6-23 (Shook 3-4, Whitcomb 2-7, Jones 1-3, Onyenwere 0-2, Ionescu 0-3, Laney 0-3), Indiana 3-13 (K.Mitchell 2-6, Perry 1-4, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_New York 1 (Jones), Indiana None. Rebounds_New York 38 (Laney 8), Indiana 32 (McCowan 9). Assists_New York 18 (Ionescu, Laney, Shook 4), Indiana 17 (K.Mitchell, Robinson 5). Total Fouls_New York 18, Indiana 15. A_0 (6,500)

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent