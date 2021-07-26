On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Indians claim LHP Alex Young off waivers from Diamondbacks

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 5:14 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians claimed left-hander Alex Young off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Young went 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in two stints with the Diamondbacks this season. He made 30 appearances and two starts before being designated for assignment on July 21.

The Indians optioned the 27-year-old, a second-round pick from Texas Christian in 2015, to Triple-A Columbus.

In three seasons for Arizona, Young went 11-15 with a 4.73 ERA in 62 outings — 24 starts.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Indians transferred right-hander Aaron Civale from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Civale has been out since June 21 with a sprained finger.

Civale was 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA when he had to be removed from a start against the Chicago Cubs. He’s scheduled to pitch a fastballs-only bullpen session on Tuesday, when the Indians get a better sense on when he might be back in their rotation.

Cleveland opens a two-game series with St. Louis on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

