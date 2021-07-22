On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Investigators reveal work to weed out pre-Olympics cheating

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 6:48 am
MONACO (AP) — Eight Olympic qualifying performances in track and field were wiped out because of suspicions of cheating and the athletes were denied entry to the Tokyo Games, investigators said Thursday.

Reports of suspicious activity came from 16 different countries, track’s Athletics Integrity Unit said after identifying possible pre-Games cheating. It did not identify the countries or the athletes involved.

The alerts related to “unreliable photo-finish pictures, the short measuring of courses, illegal use of pacers, use of unauthorized field instruments and incorrect timings,” the AIU said.

Investigations looked at performances by 31 athletes and five relay teams, and will continue to assess if fraud was involved in the eight suspect cases, the Monaco-based AIU said.

“This work has been important in protecting the integrity of the qualification process and the fair allocation of competition places for athletes,” AIU chairman David Howman said.

Track and field events start at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 30.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

