Ireland 2, South Africa 0
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|2
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Ireland_S. Torrans 1, R. Upton 1.
South Africa_None.
Green Cards_N. Daly, Ireland, 0. T. Mallett, South Africa, 0.
Yellow Cards_E. Molikoe, South Africa, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Kelly Hudson, New Zealand. Emi Yamada, Japan. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Michelle Meister, Germany.
