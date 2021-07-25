Trending:
Italy 92, Germany 82

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 2:33 am
< a min read
      

Italy (92)

M. Vitali 1-1 0-0 3, A. Pajola 1-1 0-0 2, D. Gallinari 6-9 4-5 18, S. Tonut 8-13 0-0 18, S. Fontecchio 7-13 1-2 20, N. Melli 5-10 1-2 13, R. Moraschini 2-4 3-3 8, N. Mannion 4-10 0-0 10, A. Polonara 0-6 0-0 0, A. Tessitori 0-1 0-0 0, TOTAL 34-68 9-12 92

Germany (82)

M. Lo 9-12 0-0 24, I. Bonga 5-8 1-2 13, J. Saibou 3-5 0-0 6, J. Voigtmann 1-2 0-0 3, J. Thiemann 2-5 0-0 4, A. Obst 4-11 0-0 12, D. Barthel 2-6 0-0 5, N. Giffey 1-3 0-0 3, M. Wagner 3-10 6-7 12, R. Benzing 0-2 0-0 0, J. Wimberg 0-0 0-0 0, L. Wank 0-0 0-0 0, TOTAL 30-64 7-9 82

Italy 22 21 25 24 92
Germany 32 14 26 10 82

Halftime_Italy 43, Germany 46. 3-Point Goals_Italy 15-31 (S. Fontecchio 5-5, N. Mannion 2-5, N. Melli 2-5, S. Tonut 2-5, D. Gallinari 2-2, R. Moraschini 1-2, M. Vitali 1-1, A. Polonara 0-6), Germany 15-32 (M. Lo 6-9, A. Obst 4-9, I. Bonga 2-4, J. Voigtmann 1-2, D. Barthel 1-1, N. Giffey 1-1, R. Benzing 0-2, J. Thiemann 0-2, M. Wagner 0-1, J. Saibou 0-1). Rebounds_Italy 31 (N. Melli 9), Germany 28 (J. Voigtmann 6). Assists_Italy 20 (N. Mannion 7), Germany 15 (J. Voigtmann 4). Total fouls_Italy 15, Germany 16.

