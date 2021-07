Brazil 0, Ivory Coast 0

Ivory Coast 0 0 — 0 Brazil 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Yellow Cards_Diallo, Ivory Coast, 19th; Eboue, Ivory Coast, 65th.

Red Cards_Luiz, Brazil, 15th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.