On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ivory Coast advances in Olympic soccer, eliminates Germany

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 7:02 am
< a min read
      

MIYAGI, Japan (AP) — Germany’s bid for a first men’s Olympic soccer title is over. Ivory Coast’s is still on track.

The Germans won silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games but were eliminated from this year’s tournament after a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Benjamin Henrichs scored an own-goal in the 67th minute to give the Ivorians the lead. Eduard Löwen equalized six minutes later from a free kick.

Ivory Coast also reached the quarterfinals at its previous Olympic appearance in 2008.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The men’s Olympic soccer tournament is for under-24 teams, with three exceptions.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service