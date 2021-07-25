Japan 3, Kenya 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-23)

Japan_Spiker-A. Kurogo (12-24), M. Ishikawa (11-18) (won-total attempts); Blocker-S. Koga (1-5), H. Shimamura (4-10), A. Momii (2-3); Server-K. Tashiro (0-3), Y. Ishii (0-3), S. Koga (0-13), A. Kurogo (1-13), K. Hayashi (0-5), M. Ishikawa (1-14), E. Shinomiya (0-10), H. Shimamura (0-6), A. Momii (0-5); Scorer-M. Ishikawa (13-38).

Kenya_Spiker-S. Kiprono (16-36) (won-total attempts); Blocker-E. Mukuvilani (0-4), G. Emaniman (1-6), J. Wairimu (0-4), L. Kasaya (0-8), L. Kaei (3-7), M. Moim (2-5), S. Kiprono (2-8); Server-E. Mukuvilani (0-7), G. Emaniman (0-2), J. Wairimu (0-8), L. Kasaya (0-7), L. Kaei (0-5), M. Moim (0-16), S. Kiprono (0-7); Scorer-S. Kiprono (18-51).

Referees_Fabrice Collados, France. Hamid Alrousi, United Arab Emirates. Heike Kraft, Germany.

