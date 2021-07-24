On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Japan 5, Italy 0

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 9:14 am
< a min read
      

Japan 5, Italy 0

Japan Italy
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 5 6 5 Totals 23 0 3 0
Eri Yamada cf 2 0 0 0 Laura Vigna lf 3 0 1 0
Yuka Ichiguchi ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Amanda Fama ss 1 0 0 0
Nodoka Harada rf-lf 3 1 0 0 Emily Carosone dp 2 0 0 0
Minori Naito 1b 3 1 1 0 Erika Piancastelli c 3 0 0 0
Yu Yamamoto 3b 3 2 2 2 Giulia Longhi 3b 3 0 0 0
Yamato Fujita dp-p 3 1 1 3 Andrea Howard cf 3 0 0 0
Saki Yamazaki lf-cf 3 0 0 0 Andrea Filler 2b 2 0 1 0
Hitomi Kawabata 2b 1 0 0 0 Beatrice Ricchi rf 3 0 1 0
Yukiyo Mine ph 1 0 1 0 Fabrizia Marrone pr 0 0 0 0
Haruka Agatsuma c 2 0 0 0 Giulia Koutsoyanopulos 1b 2 0 0 0
Mana Atsumi ss 2 0 1 0 Elisa Cecchetti ph 1 0 0 0
Nayu Kiyohara ph 1 0 0 0
Japan 000 203 0 5
Italy 000 000 0 0

LOB_Japan 3, Italy 4. 2B_Ricchi (1). HR_Fujita (1), Yamamoto (1). SB_Agatsuma (1), Fama (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
Japan
Yamato Fujita 2 2 0 0 0 1
Miu Goto W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 1 9

HBP_by Goto (Carosone, Filler)

IP H R ER BB SO
Italy
Ilaria Cacciamani 3 5 3 3 0 2
Alexia Lacatena L, 0-1 4 1 2 2 2 2

Umpires_Home, Yu Zhiling, China; First, Manuel Tovar, Venezuela; Second, Jose Chaparro, Puerto Rico; Third, Frankie Billingsley, Canada.

T_1:47.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon