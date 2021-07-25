Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jesús Medina opens scoring, NYCFC beat Orlando City 5-0

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 8:21 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored in the 40th minute and New York City FC added four second-half goals to rout Orlando City 5-0 on Sunday night.

Medina ran onto a ball tapped to him by Valentín Castellanos and ripped a rising left-footer into the top of the net for New York City (7-5-2).

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored from the edge of the penalty area in the in the 53rd minute, Maximiliano Moralez tapped into an open net from point-blank range in the 65th and 23-year-old rookie Malte Amundsen scored his first career MLS goal to make it 4-0 in the 79th minute. Castellanos put away the rebound of a shot deflected by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the 82nd to cap the scoring.

Gallese finished with nine saves for Orlando City (7-4-4).

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

NYCFC had 61% possession and outshot Orlando City 23-5.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon