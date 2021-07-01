Trending:
Jones scores career-high 34 as Sun extend Fever’s skid 86-80

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 9:25 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brionna Jones scored a career-high 34 points on 14-of-19 shooting and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 86-80 on Thursday night.

Jones set her previous career best of 26 points in an 80-72 win over Dallas on June 22.

Jonquel Jones made 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 19 points and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 for Connecticut (12-5). The Sun have won four in a row to move a half-game out of first in the WNBA standings, behind Las Vegas and Seattle.

Jonquel Jones scored the final eight points in a 20-4 run that made it 26-14 late in the first quarter and Indiana (1-16), which has lost 12 in a row, trailed the rest of the way.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 19 for the Fever.

Bernadett Hatar — a 6-foot-10 rookie from Hungary — got her first WNBA start in place of injured Jessica Breland. The 26-year-old Hatar played 17 minutes and finished with five fouls, three turnovers and no rebounds.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

