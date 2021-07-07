Juan Soto joins field for Home Run Derby at Coors Field

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 3:42 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is joining Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field.

The 22-year-old, a first-time All-Star, began Wednesday with 10 home runs. He announced his participation on Instagram before the Nationals played at San Diego.

He joins Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

One spot remains open.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

