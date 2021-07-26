On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 11:04 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 31 4 8 4
Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1
Vaughn lf 4 0 1 2 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 1 0
Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 2 2 2
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1
Engel rf 4 0 2 1 Dozier 3b 2 0 0 0
Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 Alberto ss 3 0 0 0
Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0
Mendick 2b 1 0 0 0 Dyson rf 3 1 1 0
Zavala c 1 1 0 0
Collins ph-c 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 002 001 3
Kansas City 010 111 00x 4

E_Engel (1). DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Engel (3), Anderson (21), Moncada (19), Dyson (6), Merrifield (23). HR_Soler 2 (13), Benintendi (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Keuchel L,7-4 6 6 4 4 1 3
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Crochet 1 2 0 0 1 2
Kansas City
Minor W,8-8 6 3 2 2 2 7
Zimmer H,10 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barlow S,6-9 2 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Keuchel (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_2:36. A_12,384 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold in Tokyo