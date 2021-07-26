Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dozier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zavala c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Collins ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|010
|111
|00x
|—
|4
E_Engel (1). DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Engel (3), Anderson (21), Moncada (19), Dyson (6), Merrifield (23). HR_Soler 2 (13), Benintendi (11).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel L,7-4
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crochet
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor W,8-8
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Zimmer H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow S,6-9
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Keuchel (Alberto).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:36. A_12,384 (37,903).
