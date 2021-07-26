On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 11:04 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 3 8
Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .303
Vaughn lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .258
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Engel rf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .262
Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Mendick 2b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .197
Zavala c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .182
Collins ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 2 5
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272
C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Soler dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .195
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265
Dozier 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .195
Alberto ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Dyson rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .239
Chicago 000 002 001_3 5 1
Kansas City 010 111 00x_4 8 0

a-popped out for Zavala in the 7th. b-lined out for Hamilton in the 9th.

E_Engel (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Engel (3), Anderson (21), Moncada (19), Dyson (6), Merrifield (23). HR_Soler 2 (13), off Keuchel; Benintendi (11), off Keuchel. RBIs_Vaughn 2 (31), Engel (14), Soler 2 (36), Merrifield (53), Benintendi (38). CS_Taylor (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Mendick); Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Alberto). RISP_Chicago 2 for 4; Kansas City 1 for 3.

LIDP_Goodwin.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, C.Santana, Merrifield).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel L,7-4 6 6 4 4 1 3 96 4.32
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.12
Crochet 1 2 0 0 1 2 24 3.03
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor W,8-8 6 3 2 2 2 7 92 5.32
Zimmer H,10 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.76
Barlow S,6-9 2 2 1 1 0 0 23 2.76

HBP_Keuchel (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:36. A_12,384 (37,903).

