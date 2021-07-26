Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|3
|8
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mendick 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.197
|Zavala c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Collins ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|2
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.195
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Dozier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.195
|Alberto ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Dyson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Chicago
|000
|002
|001_3
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|010
|111
|00x_4
|8
|0
a-popped out for Zavala in the 7th. b-lined out for Hamilton in the 9th.
E_Engel (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Engel (3), Anderson (21), Moncada (19), Dyson (6), Merrifield (23). HR_Soler 2 (13), off Keuchel; Benintendi (11), off Keuchel. RBIs_Vaughn 2 (31), Engel (14), Soler 2 (36), Merrifield (53), Benintendi (38). CS_Taylor (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Mendick); Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Alberto). RISP_Chicago 2 for 4; Kansas City 1 for 3.
LIDP_Goodwin.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, C.Santana, Merrifield).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel L,7-4
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|96
|4.32
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.12
|Crochet
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.03
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor W,8-8
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|92
|5.32
|Zimmer H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.76
|Barlow S,6-9
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|2.76
HBP_Keuchel (Alberto).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:36. A_12,384 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments