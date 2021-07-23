Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 2 3 9 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Schoop 1b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .290 Haase c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Short ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194 W.Castro 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .219 Hill cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .310

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 5 5 4 7 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Perez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .266 Soler dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .185 O’Hearn rf 3 1 1 3 0 2 .220 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Dozier 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .198 Dyson cf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271

Detroit 001 000 200_3 8 0 Kansas City 001 310 00x_5 5 1

E_C.Santana (4). LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 4. 3B_Dozier (3). HR_W.Castro (7), off Bubic; O’Hearn (8), off Peralta; C.Santana (16), off Peralta. RBIs_W.Castro (29), Schoop (60), Merrifield (52), O’Hearn 3 (18), C.Santana (52). S_Dyson.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Kansas City 1 (Dyson). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Kansas City 2 for 4.

GIDP_Short, Grossman.

DP_Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Merrifield, C.Santana; Dozier, Merrifield, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta L,3-2 5 2-3 5 5 5 3 3 85 2.56 D.Holland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 8.84 Norris 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 6.11

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic W,3-4 6 6 1 1 2 4 91 4.72 Zimmer 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 23 3.86 Barlow H,13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.68 G.Holland S,7-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.62

Inherited runners-scored_D.Holland 1-0, Barlow 1-0. WP_Zimmer(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:50. A_24,912 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.