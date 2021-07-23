Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|3
|9
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Short ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|5
|4
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Soler dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.185
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.220
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Dozier 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Dyson cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Detroit
|001
|000
|200_3
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|310
|00x_5
|5
|1
E_C.Santana (4). LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 4. 3B_Dozier (3). HR_W.Castro (7), off Bubic; O’Hearn (8), off Peralta; C.Santana (16), off Peralta. RBIs_W.Castro (29), Schoop (60), Merrifield (52), O’Hearn 3 (18), C.Santana (52). S_Dyson.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Kansas City 1 (Dyson). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Kansas City 2 for 4.
GIDP_Short, Grossman.
DP_Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Merrifield, C.Santana; Dozier, Merrifield, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta L,3-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|85
|2.56
|D.Holland
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|8.84
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|6.11
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic W,3-4
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|91
|4.72
|Zimmer
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|3.86
|Barlow H,13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.68
|G.Holland S,7-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.62
Inherited runners-scored_D.Holland 1-0, Barlow 1-0. WP_Zimmer(2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:50. A_24,912 (37,903).
