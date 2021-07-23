Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 11:17 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 2 Totals 28 5 5 5
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1
Schoop 1b 3 0 2 1 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 1
Haase c 4 0 1 0 Perez c 3 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Soler dh 2 1 0 0
Short ss 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn rf 3 1 1 3
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 4 2 2 1 Dozier 3b 2 1 1 0
Hill cf 3 1 2 0 Dyson cf-rf 2 0 0 0
Lopez ss 3 0 0 0
Detroit 001 000 200 3
Kansas City 001 310 00x 5

E_C.Santana (4). DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 4. 3B_Dozier (3). HR_W.Castro (7), O’Hearn (8), C.Santana (16). S_Dyson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Peralta L,3-2 5 2-3 5 5 5 3 3
D.Holland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Norris 1 0 0 0 1 3
Kansas City
Bubic W,3-4 6 6 1 1 2 4
Zimmer 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Barlow H,13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
G.Holland S,7-11 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Zimmer(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

T_2:50. A_24,912 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon