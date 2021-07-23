Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|5
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Short ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Dozier 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dyson cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|001
|310
|00x
|—
|5
E_C.Santana (4). DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 4. 3B_Dozier (3). HR_W.Castro (7), O’Hearn (8), C.Santana (16). S_Dyson (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta L,3-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|D.Holland
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic W,3-4
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Zimmer
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Barlow H,13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G.Holland S,7-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Zimmer(2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:50. A_24,912 (37,903).
