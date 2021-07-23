Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 8 2 Totals 28 5 5 5 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 1b 3 0 2 1 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 Haase c 4 0 1 0 Perez c 3 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Soler dh 2 1 0 0 Short ss 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn rf 3 1 1 3 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 4 2 2 1 Dozier 3b 2 1 1 0 Hill cf 3 1 2 0 Dyson cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0

Detroit 001 000 200 — 3 Kansas City 001 310 00x — 5

E_C.Santana (4). DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 4. 3B_Dozier (3). HR_W.Castro (7), O’Hearn (8), C.Santana (16). S_Dyson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Peralta L,3-2 5 2-3 5 5 5 3 3 D.Holland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Norris 1 0 0 0 1 3

Kansas City Bubic W,3-4 6 6 1 1 2 4 Zimmer 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Barlow H,13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 G.Holland S,7-11 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Zimmer(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:50. A_24,912 (37,903).

