Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 7:40 pm
Kansas City Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 5 6 5 Totals 34 2 9 2
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 Wong 2b 5 0 1 0
C.Santana 1b 5 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Perez c 4 1 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 2 0 0 1 García rf 4 1 3 0
Dozier 3b 2 0 0 0 T.Taylor cf 2 1 0 0
Soler rf 3 1 1 1 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0
1-Dyson pr-rf 0 0 0 0 d-Narváez ph 0 0 0 0
M.Taylor cf 3 1 1 1 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0
Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0
Minor p 2 0 0 0 Hiura 1b 4 0 1 0
b-O’Hearn ph 1 1 1 2 Piña c 4 0 2 2
Brentz p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 0 0 0 0
Zimmer p 0 0 0 0 a-Tellez ph 1 0 1 0
c-McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0
Barlow p 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 1 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 100 100 210 5
Milwaukee 020 000 000 2

E_Dozier (4). DP_Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Perez (17), García (12). HR_Soler (8), O’Hearn (7). SB_Dyson (7). SF_Benintendi (3), M.Taylor (2). S_Benintendi (1), Anderson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Minor, W, 7-8 6 5 2 1 1 5
Brentz, H, 10 1-3 3 0 0 0 0
Zimmer, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 1
Holland, S, 6-10 1 1 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Anderson 5 3 2 2 2 3
Strickland, L, 0-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Sánchez 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Perdomo 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Strickland (Perez), Sánchez (Lopez).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:11. A_20,140 (41,900).

