Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

|Kansas City
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|García rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Dozier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Taylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Soler rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1-Dyson pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d-Narváez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Minor p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|b-O’Hearn ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Piña c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Brentz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|c-McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|210
|—
|5
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Dozier (4). DP_Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Perez (17), García (12). HR_Soler (8), O’Hearn (7). SB_Dyson (7). SF_Benintendi (3), M.Taylor (2). S_Benintendi (1), Anderson (2).
|Kansas City
|Minor, W, 7-8
|6
|
|5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Brentz, H, 10
|
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holland, S, 6-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|Anderson
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strickland, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sánchez
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Perdomo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Strickland (Perez), Sánchez (Lopez).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:11. A_20,140 (41,900).
