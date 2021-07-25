Kansas City 6, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Short ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dyson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|401
|000
|10x
|—
|6
DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 2. 2B_W.Castro (11), Schoop (16), Merrifield (22). HR_Perez (23), Soler 2 (11).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal L,6-9
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Ramírez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D.Holland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Krol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch W,1-2
|8
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E.Santana
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brentz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
E.Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:22. A_12,703 (37,903).
Comments