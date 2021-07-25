Kansas City 6, Detroit 1

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 31 6 8 6 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 Haase c 4 0 1 1 Perez dh 4 1 1 3 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Soler rf 4 2 3 2 Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Alberto ss 3 0 0 0 Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 W.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 Gallagher c 2 0 0 0 Short ss 3 0 1 0 Dyson lf 3 0 1 1 Hill cf 3 0 1 0

Detroit 000 000 001 — 1 Kansas City 401 000 10x — 6

DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 2. 2B_W.Castro (11), Schoop (16), Merrifield (22). HR_Perez (23), Soler 2 (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal L,6-9 5 5 5 5 0 4 Ramírez 1 1 0 0 0 1 D.Holland 1 2 1 1 1 1 Krol 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kansas City Lynch W,1-2 8 5 0 0 0 4 E.Santana 0 3 1 1 0 0 Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 1

E.Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:22. A_12,703 (37,903).

