Sports News

Kansas City 6, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 4:49 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 31 6 8 6
Baddoo lf 4 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0
Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 0
Haase c 4 0 1 1 Perez dh 4 1 1 3
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Soler rf 4 2 3 2
Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Alberto ss 3 0 0 0
Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0
W.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 Gallagher c 2 0 0 0
Short ss 3 0 1 0 Dyson lf 3 0 1 1
Hill cf 3 0 1 0
Detroit 000 000 001 1
Kansas City 401 000 10x 6

DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 2. 2B_W.Castro (11), Schoop (16), Merrifield (22). HR_Perez (23), Soler 2 (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal L,6-9 5 5 5 5 0 4
Ramírez 1 1 0 0 0 1
D.Holland 1 2 1 1 1 1
Krol 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Lynch W,1-2 8 5 0 0 0 4
E.Santana 0 3 1 1 0 0
Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 1

E.Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:22. A_12,703 (37,903).

Sports News

