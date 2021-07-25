On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Kansas City 6, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 4:49 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 8 1 0 5
Baddoo lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Haase c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226
W.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Short ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Hill cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 6 1 8
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .272
C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Perez dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .279
Soler rf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .190
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Alberto ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Gallagher c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .175
Dyson lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .236
Detroit 000 000 001_1 8 0
Kansas City 401 000 10x_6 8 0

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 2. 2B_W.Castro (11), Schoop (16), Merrifield (22). HR_Perez (23), off Skubal; Soler 2 (11), off Skubal. RBIs_Haase (33), Perez 3 (62), Soler 2 (34), Dyson (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Short, Haase); Kansas City 0. RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 5.

        Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Short, Haase); Kansas City 0. RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Schoop. GIDP_Grossman, Schoop, C.Santana.

DP_Detroit 1 (Short, W.Castro, Schoop); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Alberto, C.Santana; Alberto, Merrifield, C.Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal L,6-9 5 5 5 5 0 4 88 4.42
Ramírez 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 6.97
D.Holland 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 8.85
Krol 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.86
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch W,1-2 8 5 0 0 0 4 95 7.88
E.Santana 0 3 1 1 0 0 11 5.90
Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.84

E.Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:22. A_12,703 (37,903).

