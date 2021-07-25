Kansas City 6, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|0
|5
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Schoop 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Short ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|1
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.279
|Soler rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.190
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Alberto ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Dyson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001_1
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|401
|000
|10x_6
|8
|0
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 2. 2B_W.Castro (11), Schoop (16), Merrifield (22). HR_Perez (23), off Skubal; Soler 2 (11), off Skubal. RBIs_Haase (33), Perez 3 (62), Soler 2 (34), Dyson (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Short, Haase); Kansas City 0. RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Schoop. GIDP_Grossman, Schoop, C.Santana.
DP_Detroit 1 (Short, W.Castro, Schoop); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Alberto, C.Santana; Alberto, Merrifield, C.Santana).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal L,6-9
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|4
|88
|4.42
|Ramírez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.97
|D.Holland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|8.85
|Krol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.86
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch W,1-2
|8
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|95
|7.88
|E.Santana
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.90
|Brentz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.84
E.Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:22. A_12,703 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments