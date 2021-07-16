Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 1 9 Mullins cf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .317 Hays lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Mancini dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .253 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Severino c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .230 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .215

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 15 9 4 6 Merrifield rf 4 2 4 3 0 0 .278 C.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Perez c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .278 Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Dyson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Dozier 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .179 Soler dh 4 2 1 0 1 1 .187 Alberto 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .271 Taylor cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .246 Lopez ss 4 2 2 4 0 0 .269

Baltimore 000 100 010_2 6 1 Kansas City 141 000 30x_9 15 0

E_Mullins (2). LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 9. 2B_Severino (9), Alberto 2 (14), Merrifield (21), Benintendi (8), Lopez (9). HR_Severino (5), off Brentz. RBIs_Mancini (56), Severino (18), Perez 2 (55), Lopez 4 (19), Merrifield 3 (50). CS_Benintendi (7). SF_Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Santander, Gutierrez, Mancini); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Soler). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 6; Kansas City 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Mountcastle, Valaika, C.Santana, Lopez. GIDP_Hays.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Alberto, C.Santana).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Akin L,0-5 3 8 6 6 3 2 74 8.19 Valdez 3 3 0 0 0 2 40 6.25 Anderson 2 4 3 3 1 2 37 7.36

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy 4 2 1 1 1 3 54 2.51 Zimmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.47 Staumont W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.53 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.75 Brentz 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.10 Barlow 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 2.89

HBP_Brentz 2 (Mullins,Hays). WP_Akin, Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:01. A_23,763 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.