Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Hays lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Severino c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|15
|9
|4
|6
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Dyson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.187
|Alberto 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Lopez ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.269
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|010_2
|6
|1
|Kansas City
|141
|000
|30x_9
|15
|0
E_Mullins (2). LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 9. 2B_Severino (9), Alberto 2 (14), Merrifield (21), Benintendi (8), Lopez (9). HR_Severino (5), off Brentz. RBIs_Mancini (56), Severino (18), Perez 2 (55), Lopez 4 (19), Merrifield 3 (50). CS_Benintendi (7). SF_Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Santander, Gutierrez, Mancini); Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Soler). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 6; Kansas City 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Mountcastle, Valaika, C.Santana, Lopez. GIDP_Hays.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Alberto, C.Santana).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin L,0-5
|3
|
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
|74
|8.19
|Valdez
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|6.25
|Anderson
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|37
|7.36
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|54
|2.51
|Zimmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.47
|Staumont W,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.53
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.75
|Brentz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.10
|Barlow
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.89
HBP_Brentz 2 (Mullins,Hays). WP_Akin, Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:01. A_23,763 (37,903).
