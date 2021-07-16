Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Baltimore Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 37 9 15 9 Mullins cf 3 1 2 0 Merrifield rf 4 2 4 3 Hays lf 2 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 1 Perez c 4 0 2 2 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 Dyson lf 1 0 0 0 Severino c 4 1 3 1 Dozier 3b 4 0 2 0 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 2 1 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 2 2 0 Taylor cf 2 1 0 0 Lopez ss 4 2 2 4

Baltimore 000 100 010 — 2 Kansas City 141 000 30x — 9

E_Mullins (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 9. 2B_Severino (9), Alberto 2 (14), Merrifield (21), Benintendi (8), Lopez (9). HR_Severino (5). SF_Merrifield (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Akin L,0-5 3 8 6 6 3 2 Valdez 3 3 0 0 0 2 Anderson 2 4 3 3 1 2

Kansas City Duffy 4 2 1 1 1 3 Zimmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 Staumont W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brentz 1 1 1 1 0 2 Barlow 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Brentz 2 (Mullins,Hays). WP_Akin, Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:01. A_23,763 (37,903).

