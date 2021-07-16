Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|15
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|2
|4
|3
|
|Hays lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|141
|000
|30x
|—
|9
E_Mullins (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 9. 2B_Severino (9), Alberto 2 (14), Merrifield (21), Benintendi (8), Lopez (9). HR_Severino (5). SF_Merrifield (8).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin L,0-5
|3
|
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Valdez
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Zimmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont W,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Barlow
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Brentz 2 (Mullins,Hays). WP_Akin, Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:01. A_23,763 (37,903).
