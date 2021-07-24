Kansas City 9, Detroit 8

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 8 7 7 Totals 36 9 11 9 Baddoo lf 4 3 2 2 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 Schoop 1b 5 0 1 0 C.Santana 1b 5 1 1 3 Grossman rf 3 1 0 0 Perez c 5 2 2 3 Cabrera dh 2 1 1 2 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0 Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 3 O’Hearn rf 3 0 1 0 H.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 Alberto ph-3b 1 0 1 2 W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 3 1 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Dyson rf 0 0 0 0 Haase ph 1 1 1 0 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 Hill cf 3 1 0 0 Lopez ss 3 2 3 1

Detroit 014 010 002 — 8 Kansas City 000 040 50x — 9

E_H.Castro (3), Hernández (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Haase (7), Lopez (11). 3B_Alberto (3). HR_Candelario (7), Baddoo (9), Perez (22), C.Santana (17). SF_Cabrera 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Mize 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 6 Norris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jiménez H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Funkhouser L,4-1 BS,0-1 2-3 4 5 5 1 1 Krol 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 2

Kansas City Hernández 2 2-3 2 5 4 4 2 Lovelady 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tapia 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brentz W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Staumont H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 G.Holland H,6 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Davis S,2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, James Hoye; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:23. A_24,616 (37,903).

