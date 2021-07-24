Kansas City 9, Detroit 8

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|7
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Detroit
|014
|010
|002
|—
|8
|Kansas City
|000
|040
|50x
|—
|9
E_H.Castro (3), Hernández (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Haase (7), Lopez (11). 3B_Alberto (3). HR_Candelario (7), Baddoo (9), Perez (22), C.Santana (17). SF_Cabrera 2 (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Norris
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Funkhouser L,4-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Krol
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández
|2
|2-3
|2
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Lovelady
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tapia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz W,3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Staumont H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|G.Holland H,6
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Davis S,2-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, James Hoye; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:23. A_24,616 (37,903).
