Kansas City 9, Detroit 8

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 7 7 7 10 Baddoo lf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .272 Schoop 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Grossman rf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .226 Cabrera dh 2 1 1 2 1 1 .235 Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 3 2 1 .269 H.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Haase ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .242 Hill cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .281

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 9 11 9 4 10 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .272 C.Santana 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .241 Perez c 5 2 2 3 0 0 .279 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .262 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .183 O’Hearn rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Alberto ph-3b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .274 Dozier 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .199 Dyson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Lopez ss 3 2 3 1 1 0 .280

Detroit 014 010 002_8 7 1 Kansas City 000 040 50x_9 11 1

a-tripled for O’Hearn in the 7th. b-doubled for Greiner in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_H.Castro (3), Hernández (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Haase (7), Lopez (11). 3B_Alberto (3). HR_Candelario (7), off Hernández; Baddoo (9), off G.Holland; Perez (22), off Mize; C.Santana (17), off Funkhouser. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (41), Candelario 3 (31), Baddoo 2 (38), Lopez (22), Perez 3 (59), C.Santana 3 (55), Alberto 2 (13). SF_Cabrera 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Candelario 2); Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Taylor, Benintendi). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Kansas City 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Schoop, Hill, Soler.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mize 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 6 79 3.63 Norris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.06 Jiménez H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.66 Funkhouser L,4-1 BS,0-1 2-3 4 5 5 1 1 29 3.52 Krol 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 4.91 Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 7.16

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández 2 2-3 2 5 4 4 2 53 5.72 Lovelady 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 17 5.87 Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.00 Tapia 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Brentz W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.91 Staumont H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.58 G.Holland H,6 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 21 4.99 Davis S,2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 7.67

Inherited runners-scored_Krol 2-2, Zuber 2-1, Davis 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, James Hoye; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:23. A_24,616 (37,903).

