Kansas City 9, Detroit 8

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|7
|7
|7
|10
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.272
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.226
|Cabrera dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.235
|Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.269
|H.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Haase ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|4
|10
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.241
|Perez c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.279
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.183
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Alberto ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Dozier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Dyson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Lopez ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Detroit
|014
|010
|002_8
|7
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|040
|50x_9
|11
|1
a-tripled for O’Hearn in the 7th. b-doubled for Greiner in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_H.Castro (3), Hernández (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Haase (7), Lopez (11). 3B_Alberto (3). HR_Candelario (7), off Hernández; Baddoo (9), off G.Holland; Perez (22), off Mize; C.Santana (17), off Funkhouser. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (41), Candelario 3 (31), Baddoo 2 (38), Lopez (22), Perez 3 (59), C.Santana 3 (55), Alberto 2 (13). SF_Cabrera 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Candelario 2); Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Taylor, Benintendi). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Kansas City 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Schoop, Hill, Soler.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|79
|3.63
|Norris
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.06
|Jiménez H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.66
|Funkhouser L,4-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|29
|3.52
|Krol
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.91
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|7.16
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández
|2
|2-3
|2
|5
|4
|4
|2
|53
|5.72
|Lovelady
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|5.87
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.00
|Tapia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Brentz W,3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.91
|Staumont H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.58
|G.Holland H,6
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|4.99
|Davis S,2-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7.67
Inherited runners-scored_Krol 2-2, Zuber 2-1, Davis 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, James Hoye; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:23. A_24,616 (37,903).
