Kaprielian expected to start as Oakland hosts Los Angeles

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 3:08 am
Los Angeles Angels (46-47, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (54-42, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (4-2, 2.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-3, 2.90 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -147, Angels +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Tuesday.

The Athletics are 29-24 on their home turf. Oakland’s lineup has 120 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads the club with 24 homers.

The Angels have gone 19-25 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective .258 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .313.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. Cole Irvin earned his seventh victory and Ramon Laureano went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Steve Cishek took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 61 RBIs and is batting .287.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 57 extra base hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Angels: 4-6, .284 batting average, 3.83 ERA

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

