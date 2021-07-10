Trending:
Sports News

Kaprielian scheduled to start for Oakland against Texas

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (50-40, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (35-53, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-8, 5.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +127, Athletics -146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will face off on Saturday.

The Rangers are 22-23 on their home turf. The Texas offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .274.

The Athletics are 23-18 on the road. Oakland has slugged .400 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .556 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2. Jordan Lyles notched his fifth victory and Garcia went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Texas. Cole Irvin registered his eighth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 23 home runs and is batting .237.

Olson leads the Athletics with 41 extra base hits and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Mark Canha: (hip), Mitch Moreland: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

