Kessler to replace injured Zimmerman on US Gold Cup roster

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 8:06 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation has asked for New England defender Henry Kessler to replace injured Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman on its CONCACAF Gold Cup roster.

Zimmerman was hurt early in the first half of last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Canada, which completed the group stage.

The U.S. plays Jamaica in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Arlington, Texas.

Kessler, 23, was part of the U.S. under-24 team that failed to qualify for the Olympics. He has not played for the senior national team.

Most regulars on the national team are skipping the Gold Cup.

