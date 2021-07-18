On Air: Federal News Network program
Key hole at the British Open in the final round

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 3:50 pm
SANDWICH, England (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the British Open:

HOLE: 7

YARDAGE: 561.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.325.

RANK: 18.

KEY FACT: On the easiest hole of the final round that yielded more eagles (8) than bogeys (5), Louis Oosthuizen was in the fairway and hit iron into the bunker. He hit that over the green into another bunker and made bogey. Collin Morikawa made birdie to take the lead for the first time, and he never gave it back.

