Kim scheduled to start for Cardinals at Cubs

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (43-46, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-45, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (5-5, 4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -117, Cardinals +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Cubs Saturday.

The Cubs are 28-16 in home games in 2020. Chicago’s lineup has 114 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads the club with 21 homers.

The Cardinals have gone 20-28 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .377 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the club with a .551 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Cubs won the last meeting 10-5. Kyle Hendricks earned his 11th victory and Patrick Wisdom went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Wade LeBlanc took his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 92 hits and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .257 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.43 ERA

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Eric Sogard: (thumb), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (hamstring), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

