Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Memorial Health Championshp Par Scores

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 10:33 pm
3 min read
      
Friday
At Panther Creek Country Club
North Course
Springfield, Ill.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71
Partial Second Round
Suspended due to darkness

Erik Barnes 63-64_127  -15

Jared Wolfe 68-61_129  -13

Max Greyserman 67-62_129  -13

Charlie Saxon 64-66_130  -12

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

Andrew Novak 65-65_130  -12

Rick Lamb 62-69_131  -11

Matt Oshrine 66-65_131  -11

Justin Lower 67-64_131  -11

Adam Svensson 66-65_131  -11

Taylor Moore 66-66_132  -10

George Cunningham 66-66_132  -10

Peter Uihlein 65-67_132  -10

        Read more: Sports News

Brandon Wu 68-64_132  -10

Dan McCarthy 67-65_132  -10

Shad Tuten 66-66_132  -10

Callum Tarren 67-65_132  -10

Tom Whitney 65-67_132  -10

Brandon Crick 67-65_132  -10

Grant Hirschman 67-65_132  -10

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Brett Drewitt 65-67_132  -10

Chad Ramey 63-70_133   -9

Max McGreevy 68-65_133   -9

Patrick Fishburn 66-67_133   -9

Chandler Blanchet 66-67_133   -9

Tyson Alexander 65-68_133   -9

Kyle Reifers 65-68_133   -9

Seth Reeves 68-65_133   -9

Vince India 67-67_134   -8

Harry Hall 67-67_134   -8

Blayne Barber 68-66_134   -8

Billy Kennerly 68-66_134   -8

Joshua Creel 67-67_134   -8

David Skinns 66-68_134   -8

Will Cannon 65-69_134   -8

Nick Hardy 66-68_134   -8

Ben Kohles 69-65_134   -8

Marcelo Rozo 65-70_135   -7

Tyrone Van Aswegen 68-67_135   -7

Conrad Shindler 67-68_135   -7

Steven Alker 66-69_135   -7

Dylan Wu 66-69_135   -7

Charlie Wi 64-71_135   -7

Steve LeBrun 71-65_136   -6

Mark Baldwin 69-67_136   -6

Matt Atkins 67-69_136   -6

James Nicholas 68-68_136   -6

Mickey DeMorat 68-68_136   -6

Danny Guise 69-67_136   -6

Jamie Lovemark 70-66_136   -6

T.J. Vogel 64-72_136   -6

Julián Etulain 68-69_137   -5

Alex Prugh 68-69_137   -5

Ben Silverman 68-69_137   -5

Alex Kang 69-68_137   -5

Robby Ormand 67-70_137   -5

Rico Hoey 70-67_137   -5

Theo Humphrey 68-69_137   -5

Jack Maguire 68-69_137   -5

Nick Voke 69-68_137   -5

Kevin Lucas 68-69_137   -5

Brad Brunner 68-69_137   -5

John Chin 69-68_137   -5

Evan Harmeling 69-69_138   -4

Jason Millard 68-70_138   -4

John Oda 71-67_138   -4

Jake Knapp 69-69_138   -4

Andre Metzger 74-64_138   -4

Chase Johnson 70-68_138   -4

Stephen Franken 74-64_138   -4

Brian Campbell 69-69_138   -4

Taylor Montgomery 69-70_139   -3

Brandon Harkins 68-71_139   -3

Hayden Buckley 70-69_139   -3

José de Jesús Rodríguez 70-69_139   -3

David Kocher 68-71_139   -3

Scott Langley 68-71_139   -3

Michael Arnaud 67-72_139   -3

Brad Hopfinger 69-70_139   -3

Sean Kelly 69-70_139   -3

Ted Smith 67-72_139   -3

Nicholas Thompson 72-67_139   -3

Spencer Levin 70-69_139   -3

Kevin Dougherty 67-72_139   -3

Drew Weaver 68-71_139   -3

Wade Binfield 69-70_139   -3

Brady Schnell 69-70_139   -3

Chase Wright 71-69_140   -2

Cameron Young 73-67_140   -2

Whee Kim 69-71_140   -2

Paul Haley II 70-70_140   -2

Martin Piller 72-68_140   -2

Chip McDaniel 70-70_140   -2

J.T. Griffin 72-69_141   -1

Shane Smith 76-65_141   -1

Brad Miller 75-66_141   -1

Jimmy Stanger 69-72_141   -1

Jamie Arnold 72-69_141   -1

Myles Creighton 71-71_142    E

Will Wilcox 71-72_143   +1

Erik Compton 75-69_144   +2

Eric Cole 70-74_144   +2

Scott Stevens 71-73_144   +2

Steve Lewton 73-72_145   +3

Mark Blakefield 71-76_147   +5

John Somers 78-69_147   +5

Luke Guthrie 74-75_149   +7

Leaderboard

SCORE  THRU                                                  

Erik Barnes   -15    18

Jared Wolfe   -13    18

Max Greyserman   -13    18

Charlie Saxon   -12    18

Andrew Novak   -12    18

Rick Lamb   -11    18

Matt Oshrine   -11    18

Justin Lower   -11    18

Adam Svensson   -11    18

Taylor Moore   -10    18

George Cunningham   -10    18

Peter Uihlein   -10    18

Brandon Wu   -10    18

Dan McCarthy   -10    18

Shad Tuten   -10    18

Callum Tarren   -10    18

Tom Whitney   -10    18

Brandon Crick   -10    18

Grant Hirschman   -10    18

Brett Drewitt   -10    18

Did not finish

Ollie Schniederjans

Jonathan Randolph

Curtis Thompson

Ryan McCormick

Chandler Phillips

Andy Pope

John VanDerLaan

Nicolas Echavarria

Tag Ridings

Andres Gonzales

Dawson Armstrong

Austin Smotherman

Brett Stegmaier

Patrick Flavin

Zach Wright

Stuart Macdonald

Taylor Dickson

Luke Kwon

Luke Schniederjans

George Kneiser

Kyle Weldon

Roberto Díaz

Anders Albertson

Zach Cabra

Alex Chiarella

Daniel Miernicki

Max Rottluff

Trey Mullinax

Augusto Núñez

Lorens Chan

Jonathan Hodge

Kevin Yu

KK Limbhasut

Brent Grant

Trevor Cone

Kevin Roy

Garett Reband

Braden Thornberry

Cyril Bouniol

Brian Richey

Logan McCracken

Brett Coletta

Greg Yates

Greg Odom

Harrison Endycott

Matt Ryan

Peyton White

Brant Peaper

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea