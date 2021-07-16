Korn Ferry Tour Memorial Health Championshp Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Panther Creek Country Club
|North Course
|Springfield, Ill.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71
|Partial Second Round
|Suspended due to darkness
Erik Barnes 63-64_127 -15
Jared Wolfe 68-61_129 -13
Max Greyserman 67-62_129 -13
Charlie Saxon 64-66_130 -12
Andrew Novak 65-65_130 -12
Rick Lamb 62-69_131 -11
Matt Oshrine 66-65_131 -11
Justin Lower 67-64_131 -11
Adam Svensson 66-65_131 -11
Taylor Moore 66-66_132 -10
George Cunningham 66-66_132 -10
Peter Uihlein 65-67_132 -10
Brandon Wu 68-64_132 -10
Dan McCarthy 67-65_132 -10
Shad Tuten 66-66_132 -10
Callum Tarren 67-65_132 -10
Tom Whitney 65-67_132 -10
Brandon Crick 67-65_132 -10
Grant Hirschman 67-65_132 -10
Brett Drewitt 65-67_132 -10
Chad Ramey 63-70_133 -9
Max McGreevy 68-65_133 -9
Patrick Fishburn 66-67_133 -9
Chandler Blanchet 66-67_133 -9
Tyson Alexander 65-68_133 -9
Kyle Reifers 65-68_133 -9
Seth Reeves 68-65_133 -9
Vince India 67-67_134 -8
Harry Hall 67-67_134 -8
Blayne Barber 68-66_134 -8
Billy Kennerly 68-66_134 -8
Joshua Creel 67-67_134 -8
David Skinns 66-68_134 -8
Will Cannon 65-69_134 -8
Nick Hardy 66-68_134 -8
Ben Kohles 69-65_134 -8
Marcelo Rozo 65-70_135 -7
Tyrone Van Aswegen 68-67_135 -7
Conrad Shindler 67-68_135 -7
Steven Alker 66-69_135 -7
Dylan Wu 66-69_135 -7
Charlie Wi 64-71_135 -7
Steve LeBrun 71-65_136 -6
Mark Baldwin 69-67_136 -6
Matt Atkins 67-69_136 -6
James Nicholas 68-68_136 -6
Mickey DeMorat 68-68_136 -6
Danny Guise 69-67_136 -6
Jamie Lovemark 70-66_136 -6
T.J. Vogel 64-72_136 -6
Julián Etulain 68-69_137 -5
Alex Prugh 68-69_137 -5
Ben Silverman 68-69_137 -5
Alex Kang 69-68_137 -5
Robby Ormand 67-70_137 -5
Rico Hoey 70-67_137 -5
Theo Humphrey 68-69_137 -5
Jack Maguire 68-69_137 -5
Nick Voke 69-68_137 -5
Kevin Lucas 68-69_137 -5
Brad Brunner 68-69_137 -5
John Chin 69-68_137 -5
Evan Harmeling 69-69_138 -4
Jason Millard 68-70_138 -4
John Oda 71-67_138 -4
Jake Knapp 69-69_138 -4
Andre Metzger 74-64_138 -4
Chase Johnson 70-68_138 -4
Stephen Franken 74-64_138 -4
Brian Campbell 69-69_138 -4
Taylor Montgomery 69-70_139 -3
Brandon Harkins 68-71_139 -3
Hayden Buckley 70-69_139 -3
José de Jesús Rodríguez 70-69_139 -3
David Kocher 68-71_139 -3
Scott Langley 68-71_139 -3
Michael Arnaud 67-72_139 -3
Brad Hopfinger 69-70_139 -3
Sean Kelly 69-70_139 -3
Ted Smith 67-72_139 -3
Nicholas Thompson 72-67_139 -3
Spencer Levin 70-69_139 -3
Kevin Dougherty 67-72_139 -3
Drew Weaver 68-71_139 -3
Wade Binfield 69-70_139 -3
Brady Schnell 69-70_139 -3
Chase Wright 71-69_140 -2
Cameron Young 73-67_140 -2
Whee Kim 69-71_140 -2
Paul Haley II 70-70_140 -2
Martin Piller 72-68_140 -2
Chip McDaniel 70-70_140 -2
J.T. Griffin 72-69_141 -1
Shane Smith 76-65_141 -1
Brad Miller 75-66_141 -1
Jimmy Stanger 69-72_141 -1
Jamie Arnold 72-69_141 -1
Myles Creighton 71-71_142 E
Will Wilcox 71-72_143 +1
Erik Compton 75-69_144 +2
Eric Cole 70-74_144 +2
Scott Stevens 71-73_144 +2
Steve Lewton 73-72_145 +3
Mark Blakefield 71-76_147 +5
John Somers 78-69_147 +5
Luke Guthrie 74-75_149 +7
|Did not finish
Ollie Schniederjans
Jonathan Randolph
Curtis Thompson
Ryan McCormick
Chandler Phillips
Andy Pope
John VanDerLaan
Nicolas Echavarria
Tag Ridings
Andres Gonzales
Dawson Armstrong
Austin Smotherman
Brett Stegmaier
Patrick Flavin
Zach Wright
Stuart Macdonald
Taylor Dickson
Luke Kwon
Luke Schniederjans
George Kneiser
Kyle Weldon
Roberto Díaz
Anders Albertson
Zach Cabra
Alex Chiarella
Daniel Miernicki
Max Rottluff
Trey Mullinax
Augusto Núñez
Lorens Chan
Jonathan Hodge
Kevin Yu
KK Limbhasut
Brent Grant
Trevor Cone
Kevin Roy
Garett Reband
Braden Thornberry
Cyril Bouniol
Brian Richey
Logan McCracken
Brett Coletta
Greg Yates
Greg Odom
Harrison Endycott
Matt Ryan
Peyton White
Brant Peaper
