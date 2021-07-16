Korn Ferry Tour Memorial Health Championshp Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Panther Creek Country Club
|North Course
|Springfield, Ill.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71
|Completion of First Round
Rick Lamb 31-31_62 -9
Chad Ramey 32-31_63 -8
Erik Barnes 31-32_63 -8
T.J. Vogel 32-32_64 -7
Charlie Wi 30-34_64 -7
John VanDerLaan 31-33_64 -7
Charlie Saxon 34-30_64 -7
Tyson Alexander 34-31_65 -6
Kyle Reifers 31-34_65 -6
Andrew Novak 34-31_65 -6
Brett Drewitt 34-31_65 -6
Ollie Schniederjans 32-33_65 -6
Marcelo Rozo 33-32_65 -6
Peter Uihlein 33-32_65 -6
Tom Whitney 32-33_65 -6
Will Cannon 36-29_65 -6
Steven Alker 31-35_66 -5
Nick Hardy 36-30_66 -5
Adam Svensson 33-33_66 -5
Dylan Wu 34-32_66 -5
Jonathan Randolph 33-33_66 -5
Patrick Flavin 33-33_66 -5
Chandler Phillips 33-33_66 -5
Andy Pope 35-31_66 -5
Taylor Moore 32-34_66 -5
George Cunningham 34-32_66 -5
Patrick Fishburn 34-32_66 -5
Shad Tuten 34-32_66 -5
David Skinns 31-35_66 -5
Chandler Blanchet 34-32_66 -5
Matt Oshrine 32-34_66 -5
Kevin Dougherty 33-34_67 -4
Justin Lower 35-32_67 -4
Brandon Crick 33-34_67 -4
Grant Hirschman 33-34_67 -4
Nicolas Echavarria 34-33_67 -4
Zach Wright 36-31_67 -4
Alex Chiarella 36-31_67 -4
KK Limbhasut 34-33_67 -4
Max Rottluff 33-34_67 -4
Vince India 35-32_67 -4
Harry Hall 36-31_67 -4
Dan McCarthy 33-34_67 -4
Joshua Creel 34-33_67 -4
Callum Tarren 32-35_67 -4
Robby Ormand 33-34_67 -4
Matt Atkins 33-34_67 -4
Max Greyserman 34-33_67 -4
Michael Arnaud 32-35_67 -4
Conrad Shindler 35-32_67 -4
Ted Smith 32-35_67 -4
Seth Reeves 36-32_68 -3
Drew Weaver 36-32_68 -3
Brett Stegmaier 33-35_68 -3
Curtis Thompson 33-35_68 -3
Jonathan Hodge 35-33_68 -3
Kevin Roy 34-34_68 -3
Ryan McCormick 33-35_68 -3
Dawson Armstrong 33-35_68 -3
Luke Kwon 34-34_68 -3
George Kneiser 34-34_68 -3
Julián Etulain 34-34_68 -3
Brandon Harkins 33-35_68 -3
Blayne Barber 35-33_68 -3
Jason Millard 35-33_68 -3
Max McGreevy 34-34_68 -3
Alex Prugh 36-32_68 -3
Brandon Wu 35-33_68 -3
Tyrone Van Aswegen 34-34_68 -3
Billy Kennerly 36-32_68 -3
Jared Wolfe 33-35_68 -3
Scott Langley 33-35_68 -3
David Kocher 33-35_68 -3
Ben Silverman 34-34_68 -3
James Nicholas 34-34_68 -3
Theo Humphrey 34-34_68 -3
Jack Maguire 34-34_68 -3
Mickey DeMorat 33-35_68 -3
Kevin Lucas 34-34_68 -3
Brad Brunner 34-34_68 -3
Brian Campbell 35-34_69 -2
Ben Kohles 38-31_69 -2
John Chin 35-34_69 -2
Jimmy Stanger 34-35_69 -2
Wade Binfield 33-36_69 -2
Dawie van der Walt 34-35_69 -2
Brady Schnell 35-34_69 -2
Roberto Díaz 35-34_69 -2
Anders Albertson 34-35_69 -2
Tag Ridings 37-32_69 -2
Trevor Cone 34-35_69 -2
Taylor Dickson 34-35_69 -2
Luke Schniederjans 36-33_69 -2
Logan McCracken 35-34_69 -2
Kyle Weldon 33-36_69 -2
Whee Kim 32-37_69 -2
Evan Harmeling 35-34_69 -2
Taylor Montgomery 37-32_69 -2
Alex Kang 33-36_69 -2
Mark Baldwin 32-37_69 -2
Jake Knapp 35-34_69 -2
Nick Voke 33-36_69 -2
Brad Hopfinger 34-35_69 -2
Danny Guise 35-34_69 -2
Sean Kelly 37-32_69 -2
Spencer Levin 36-34_70 -1
Jamie Lovemark 34-36_70 -1
Austin Smotherman 35-35_70 -1
Brett Coletta 32-38_70 -1
Lorens Chan 35-35_70 -1
Brent Grant 34-36_70 -1
Kevin Yu 35-35_70 -1
Daniel Miernicki 34-36_70 -1
Stuart Macdonald 35-35_70 -1
Paul Haley II 36-34_70 -1
Hayden Buckley 35-35_70 -1
José de Jesús Rodríguez 35-35_70 -1
Eric Cole 34-36_70 -1
Chip McDaniel 34-36_70 -1
Rico Hoey 35-35_70 -1
Chase Johnson 37-33_70 -1
Will Wilcox 36-35_71 E
Trey Mullinax 36-35_71 E
Greg Yates 35-36_71 E
Andres Gonzales 36-35_71 E
Zach Cabra 34-37_71 E
Cyril Bouniol 36-35_71 E
Brian Richey 38-33_71 E
Brant Peaper 37-34_71 E
Chase Wright 37-34_71 E
John Oda 37-34_71 E
Steve LeBrun 34-37_71 E
Mark Blakefield 34-37_71 E
Scott Stevens 35-36_71 E
Myles Creighton 36-35_71 E
Nicholas Thompson 35-37_72 +1
Jamie Arnold 37-35_72 +1
Matt Ryan 36-36_72 +1
Braden Thornberry 36-36_72 +1
Greg Odom 36-36_72 +1
Martin Piller 35-37_72 +1
J.T. Griffin 34-38_72 +1
Augusto Núñez 37-36_73 +2
Harrison Endycott 37-36_73 +2
Peyton White 35-38_73 +2
Cameron Young 35-38_73 +2
Steve Lewton 36-37_73 +2
Luke Guthrie 39-35_74 +3
Garett Reband 38-36_74 +3
Andre Metzger 37-37_74 +3
Stephen Franken 40-34_74 +3
Michael Miller 38-37_75 +4
Erik Compton 37-38_75 +4
Brad Miller 38-37_75 +4
Shane Smith 40-36_76 +5
John Somers 42-36_78 +7
