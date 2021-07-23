Korn Ferry Tour Price Cutter Charity Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Highland Springs Country Club
|Springfield, Mo.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
|Second Round
Roberto Díaz 64-67_131 -13
Alex Kang 66-65_131 -13
Austin Smotherman 66-66_132 -12
Steven Alker 67-65_132 -12
Stuart Macdonald 67-65_132 -12
Chip McDaniel 63-69_132 -12
Curtis Thompson 67-66_133 -11
Dylan Wu 68-65_133 -11
Max McGreevy 64-69_133 -11
Grant Hirschman 65-68_133 -11
Chad Ramey 68-65_133 -11
Jonathan Randolph 67-66_133 -11
Nicholas Thompson 65-68_133 -11
Seth Reeves 65-68_133 -11
KK Limbhasut 67-66_133 -11
Billy Kennerly 64-70_134 -10
Michael Miller 65-69_134 -10
John VanDerLaan 70-64_134 -10
Paul Haley II 66-68_134 -10
Luke Guthrie 68-66_134 -10
Brandon Harkins 65-69_134 -10
Steve Lewton 67-67_134 -10
Chase Johnson 63-71_134 -10
James Nicholas 68-66_134 -10
Jamie Arnold 66-69_135 -9
Taylor Dickson 64-71_135 -9
Brent Grant 72-63_135 -9
Tommy Gainey 69-66_135 -9
Eric Cole 66-69_135 -9
Conrad Shindler 66-69_135 -9
Hayden Springer 67-68_135 -9
Brett Stegmaier 66-70_136 -8
Derek Ernst 65-71_136 -8
Joshua Creel 67-69_136 -8
David Skinns 71-65_136 -8
Mickey DeMorat 69-67_136 -8
Dalton Ward 70-66_136 -8
Taylor Moore 69-67_136 -8
Chase Wright 72-64_136 -8
Tyrone Van Aswegen 67-69_136 -8
Stephan Jaeger 68-68_136 -8
Nick Voke 68-68_136 -8
Mark Blakefield 70-66_136 -8
Jake Knapp 68-68_136 -8
Adam Svensson 68-69_137 -7
Taylor Pendrith 72-65_137 -7
Drew Weaver 68-69_137 -7
Dan McCarthy 67-70_137 -7
Greyson Sigg 70-67_137 -7
Jonathan Hodge 68-69_137 -7
Patrick Flavin 66-71_137 -7
Patrick Fishburn 69-68_137 -7
Brandon Wu 67-70_137 -7
Hayden Buckley 67-70_137 -7
Callum Tarren 70-67_137 -7
Shad Tuten 68-69_137 -7
Davis Thompson 69-68_137 -7
Lee Hodges 67-71_138 -6
Tag Ridings 66-72_138 -6
Kyle Reifers 66-72_138 -6
Brett Drewitt 69-69_138 -6
José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-69_138 -6
Justin Lower 68-70_138 -6
Ryan McCormick 67-71_138 -6
Brian Richey 71-67_138 -6
Khavish Varadan 68-70_138 -6
Dawie van der Walt 67-71_138 -6
Brady Schnell 72-66_138 -6
Davis Riley 70-68_138 -6
Tyson Alexander 68-70_138 -6
Erik Barnes 66-72_138 -6
John Oda 69-69_138 -6
Zach Wright 69-69_138 -6
Will Cannon 70-68_138 -6
Kevin Yu 71-67_138 -6
Kevin Lucas 70-68_138 -6
The following players failed to make the cut.
Charlie Wi 73-66_139 -5
George Cunningham 71-68_139 -5
Andrew Svoboda 67-72_139 -5
David Kocher 72-67_139 -5
Trevor Cone 64-75_139 -5
Chandler Phillips 67-72_139 -5
Scott Langley 71-68_139 -5
Spencer Levin 68-71_139 -5
Carr Vernon 68-71_139 -5
Whee Kim 73-67_140 -4
T.J. Vogel 74-66_140 -4
Brett Coletta 71-69_140 -4
Nicolas Echavarria 71-69_140 -4
Marcelo Rozo 70-70_140 -4
Dawson Armstrong 70-70_140 -4
Daniel Miernicki 70-70_140 -4
Braden Thornberry 72-68_140 -4
J.T. Griffin 64-76_140 -4
Andy Pope 71-69_140 -4
Alex Chiarella 73-67_140 -4
Brandon Crick 71-69_140 -4
Peter Uihlein 68-72_140 -4
Nicholas Lindheim 69-71_140 -4
Ben Silverman 67-73_140 -4
Rick Lamb 68-72_140 -4
Jason Millard 68-72_140 -4
Cameron Young 71-69_140 -4
Kevin Roy 72-68_140 -4
Andre Metzger 68-72_140 -4
Mark Baldwin 69-71_140 -4
Charles Kim 67-73_140 -4
Jamie Lovemark 73-68_141 -3
John Chin 70-71_141 -3
Matt Atkins 72-69_141 -3
Lorens Chan 71-70_141 -3
Blayne Barber 71-70_141 -3
Steve LeBrun 70-71_141 -3
Ben Kohles 75-66_141 -3
Stephen Franken 67-74_141 -3
Max Greyserman 70-71_141 -3
Curtis Luck 72-70_142 -2
Brian Campbell 73-69_142 -2
Augusto Núñez 74-68_142 -2
Garett Reband 69-73_142 -2
Paul Barjon 71-71_142 -2
Taylor Montgomery 70-72_142 -2
Kevin Dougherty 72-70_142 -2
Jack Maguire 73-69_142 -2
Scott Gutschewski 70-73_143 -1
Theo Humphrey 72-71_143 -1
Brad Hopfinger 70-73_143 -1
Andrew Novak 68-75_143 -1
Jimmy Stanger 73-70_143 -1
Peter Creighton 70-73_143 -1
Anders Albertson 71-73_144 E
Andres Gonzales 73-71_144 E
Caleb Proveaux 76-68_144 E
Zach Cabra 75-69_144 E
Jared Wolfe 72-72_144 E
Trey Mullinax 74-70_144 E
Brad Brunner 71-73_144 E
Shane Smith 71-73_144 E
Tom Whitney 77-68_145 +1
Ben Griffin 74-71_145 +1
Wade Binfield 71-74_145 +1
Chandler Blanchet 70-75_145 +1
Bobby Bai 72-73_145 +1
Charlie Saxon 73-73_146 +2
Corbin Mills 75-71_146 +2
Robby Ormand 71-76_147 +3
Rob Hudson 71-76_147 +3
Erik Compton 78-69_147 +3
Evan Harmeling 74-75_149 +5
Martin Piller 70-79_149 +5
Alex Prugh 76-74_150 +6
Greg Yates 72-79_151 +7
Bobby Hudson 77-74_151 +7
Tony Romo 72-81_153 +9
