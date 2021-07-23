Korn Ferry Tour Price Cutter Charity Par Scores

Friday At Highland Springs Country Club Springfield, Mo. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72 Second Round

Roberto Díaz 64-67_131 -13

Alex Kang 66-65_131 -13

Austin Smotherman 66-66_132 -12

Steven Alker 67-65_132 -12

Stuart Macdonald 67-65_132 -12

Chip McDaniel 63-69_132 -12

Curtis Thompson 67-66_133 -11

Dylan Wu 68-65_133 -11

Max McGreevy 64-69_133 -11

Grant Hirschman 65-68_133 -11

Chad Ramey 68-65_133 -11

Jonathan Randolph 67-66_133 -11

Nicholas Thompson 65-68_133 -11

Seth Reeves 65-68_133 -11

KK Limbhasut 67-66_133 -11

Billy Kennerly 64-70_134 -10

Michael Miller 65-69_134 -10

John VanDerLaan 70-64_134 -10

Paul Haley II 66-68_134 -10

Luke Guthrie 68-66_134 -10

Brandon Harkins 65-69_134 -10

Steve Lewton 67-67_134 -10

Chase Johnson 63-71_134 -10

James Nicholas 68-66_134 -10

Jamie Arnold 66-69_135 -9

Taylor Dickson 64-71_135 -9

Brent Grant 72-63_135 -9

Tommy Gainey 69-66_135 -9

Eric Cole 66-69_135 -9

Conrad Shindler 66-69_135 -9

Hayden Springer 67-68_135 -9

Brett Stegmaier 66-70_136 -8

Derek Ernst 65-71_136 -8

Joshua Creel 67-69_136 -8

David Skinns 71-65_136 -8

Mickey DeMorat 69-67_136 -8

Dalton Ward 70-66_136 -8

Taylor Moore 69-67_136 -8

Chase Wright 72-64_136 -8

Tyrone Van Aswegen 67-69_136 -8

Stephan Jaeger 68-68_136 -8

Nick Voke 68-68_136 -8

Mark Blakefield 70-66_136 -8

Jake Knapp 68-68_136 -8

Adam Svensson 68-69_137 -7

Taylor Pendrith 72-65_137 -7

Drew Weaver 68-69_137 -7

Dan McCarthy 67-70_137 -7

Greyson Sigg 70-67_137 -7

Jonathan Hodge 68-69_137 -7

Patrick Flavin 66-71_137 -7

Patrick Fishburn 69-68_137 -7

Brandon Wu 67-70_137 -7

Hayden Buckley 67-70_137 -7

Callum Tarren 70-67_137 -7

Shad Tuten 68-69_137 -7

Davis Thompson 69-68_137 -7

Lee Hodges 67-71_138 -6

Tag Ridings 66-72_138 -6

Kyle Reifers 66-72_138 -6

Brett Drewitt 69-69_138 -6

José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-69_138 -6

Justin Lower 68-70_138 -6

Ryan McCormick 67-71_138 -6

Brian Richey 71-67_138 -6

Khavish Varadan 68-70_138 -6

Dawie van der Walt 67-71_138 -6

Brady Schnell 72-66_138 -6

Davis Riley 70-68_138 -6

Tyson Alexander 68-70_138 -6

Erik Barnes 66-72_138 -6

John Oda 69-69_138 -6

Zach Wright 69-69_138 -6

Will Cannon 70-68_138 -6

Kevin Yu 71-67_138 -6

Kevin Lucas 70-68_138 -6

The following players failed to make the cut.

Charlie Wi 73-66_139 -5

George Cunningham 71-68_139 -5

Andrew Svoboda 67-72_139 -5

David Kocher 72-67_139 -5

Trevor Cone 64-75_139 -5

Chandler Phillips 67-72_139 -5

Scott Langley 71-68_139 -5

Spencer Levin 68-71_139 -5

Carr Vernon 68-71_139 -5

Whee Kim 73-67_140 -4

T.J. Vogel 74-66_140 -4

Brett Coletta 71-69_140 -4

Nicolas Echavarria 71-69_140 -4

Marcelo Rozo 70-70_140 -4

Dawson Armstrong 70-70_140 -4

Daniel Miernicki 70-70_140 -4

Braden Thornberry 72-68_140 -4

J.T. Griffin 64-76_140 -4

Andy Pope 71-69_140 -4

Alex Chiarella 73-67_140 -4

Brandon Crick 71-69_140 -4

Peter Uihlein 68-72_140 -4

Nicholas Lindheim 69-71_140 -4

Ben Silverman 67-73_140 -4

Rick Lamb 68-72_140 -4

Jason Millard 68-72_140 -4

Cameron Young 71-69_140 -4

Kevin Roy 72-68_140 -4

Andre Metzger 68-72_140 -4

Mark Baldwin 69-71_140 -4

Charles Kim 67-73_140 -4

Jamie Lovemark 73-68_141 -3

John Chin 70-71_141 -3

Matt Atkins 72-69_141 -3

Lorens Chan 71-70_141 -3

Blayne Barber 71-70_141 -3

Steve LeBrun 70-71_141 -3

Ben Kohles 75-66_141 -3

Stephen Franken 67-74_141 -3

Max Greyserman 70-71_141 -3

Curtis Luck 72-70_142 -2

Brian Campbell 73-69_142 -2

Augusto Núñez 74-68_142 -2

Garett Reband 69-73_142 -2

Paul Barjon 71-71_142 -2

Taylor Montgomery 70-72_142 -2

Kevin Dougherty 72-70_142 -2

Jack Maguire 73-69_142 -2

Scott Gutschewski 70-73_143 -1

Theo Humphrey 72-71_143 -1

Brad Hopfinger 70-73_143 -1

Andrew Novak 68-75_143 -1

Jimmy Stanger 73-70_143 -1

Peter Creighton 70-73_143 -1

Anders Albertson 71-73_144 E

Andres Gonzales 73-71_144 E

Caleb Proveaux 76-68_144 E

Zach Cabra 75-69_144 E

Jared Wolfe 72-72_144 E

Trey Mullinax 74-70_144 E

Brad Brunner 71-73_144 E

Shane Smith 71-73_144 E

Tom Whitney 77-68_145 +1

Ben Griffin 74-71_145 +1

Wade Binfield 71-74_145 +1

Chandler Blanchet 70-75_145 +1

Bobby Bai 72-73_145 +1

Charlie Saxon 73-73_146 +2

Corbin Mills 75-71_146 +2

Robby Ormand 71-76_147 +3

Rob Hudson 71-76_147 +3

Erik Compton 78-69_147 +3

Evan Harmeling 74-75_149 +5

Martin Piller 70-79_149 +5

Alex Prugh 76-74_150 +6

Greg Yates 72-79_151 +7

Bobby Hudson 77-74_151 +7

Tony Romo 72-81_153 +9

