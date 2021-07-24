On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Price Cutter Charity Scores

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 6:48 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
Third Round

Dylan Wu 68-65-63_196

Alex Kang 66-65-65_196

Nicholas Thompson 65-68-65_198

Austin Smotherman 66-66-66_198

Seth Reeves 65-68-66_199

Steven Alker 67-65-68_200

Roberto Díaz 64-67-69_200

Jake Knapp 68-68-65_201

Taylor Moore 69-67-65_201

Taylor Dickson 64-71-66_201

KK Limbhasut 67-66-68_201

Brent Grant 72-63-67_202

Jamie Arnold 66-69-67_202

Brandon Harkins 65-69-68_202

Grant Hirschman 65-68-69_202

Stuart Macdonald 67-65-70_202

Dawie van der Walt 67-71-65_203

Brett Drewitt 69-69-65_203

Callum Tarren 70-67-66_203

Chase Wright 72-64-67_203

Dalton Ward 70-66-67_203

Mickey DeMorat 69-67-67_203

Joshua Creel 67-69-67_203

Brett Stegmaier 66-70-67_203

Eric Cole 66-69-68_203

Tommy Gainey 69-66-68_203

Chase Johnson 63-71-69_203

Chad Ramey 68-65-70_203

Jonathan Randolph 67-66-70_203

Max McGreevy 64-69-70_203

Brady Schnell 72-66-66_204

Patrick Flavin 66-71-67_204

Taylor Pendrith 72-65-67_204

Stephan Jaeger 68-68-68_204

Nick Voke 68-68-68_204

Hayden Springer 67-68-69_204

Paul Haley II 66-68-70_204

Michael Miller 65-69-70_204

Curtis Thompson 67-66-71_204

Chip McDaniel 63-69-72_204

Kyle Reifers 66-72-67_205

Jonathan Hodge 68-69-68_205

Dan McCarthy 67-70-68_205

Adam Svensson 68-69-68_205

David Skinns 71-65-69_205

Conrad Shindler 66-69-70_205

Luke Guthrie 68-66-71_205

Will Cannon 70-68-68_206

Khavish Varadan 68-70-68_206

Lee Hodges 67-71-68_206

Brandon Wu 67-70-69_206

Mark Blakefield 70-66-70_206

Tyrone Van Aswegen 67-69-70_206

Derek Ernst 65-71-70_206

James Nicholas 68-66-72_206

Steve Lewton 67-67-72_206

Billy Kennerly 64-70-72_206

Kevin Yu 71-67-69_207

Erik Barnes 66-72-69_207

Davis Riley 70-68-69_207

Tyson Alexander 68-70-69_207

Brian Richey 71-67-69_207

Tag Ridings 66-72-69_207

John VanDerLaan 70-64-73_207

Zach Wright 69-69-70_208

Justin Lower 68-70-70_208

José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-69-70_208

Davis Thompson 69-68-71_208

Hayden Buckley 67-70-71_208

Patrick Fishburn 69-68-71_208

Greyson Sigg 70-67-71_208

John Oda 69-69-71_209

Shad Tuten 68-69-72_209

Drew Weaver 68-69-72_209

Kevin Lucas 70-68-76_214

Ryan McCormick 67-71-76_214

