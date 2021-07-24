Korn Ferry Tour Price Cutter Charity Scores

|Saturday
|At Highland Springs Country Club
|Springfield, Mo.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
|Third Round
Dylan Wu 68-65-63_196
Alex Kang 66-65-65_196
Nicholas Thompson 65-68-65_198
Austin Smotherman 66-66-66_198
Seth Reeves 65-68-66_199
Steven Alker 67-65-68_200
Roberto Díaz 64-67-69_200
Jake Knapp 68-68-65_201
Taylor Moore 69-67-65_201
Taylor Dickson 64-71-66_201
KK Limbhasut 67-66-68_201
Brent Grant 72-63-67_202
Jamie Arnold 66-69-67_202
Brandon Harkins 65-69-68_202
Grant Hirschman 65-68-69_202
Stuart Macdonald 67-65-70_202
Dawie van der Walt 67-71-65_203
Brett Drewitt 69-69-65_203
Callum Tarren 70-67-66_203
Chase Wright 72-64-67_203
Dalton Ward 70-66-67_203
Mickey DeMorat 69-67-67_203
Joshua Creel 67-69-67_203
Brett Stegmaier 66-70-67_203
Eric Cole 66-69-68_203
Tommy Gainey 69-66-68_203
Chase Johnson 63-71-69_203
Chad Ramey 68-65-70_203
Jonathan Randolph 67-66-70_203
Max McGreevy 64-69-70_203
Brady Schnell 72-66-66_204
Patrick Flavin 66-71-67_204
Taylor Pendrith 72-65-67_204
Stephan Jaeger 68-68-68_204
Nick Voke 68-68-68_204
Hayden Springer 67-68-69_204
Paul Haley II 66-68-70_204
Michael Miller 65-69-70_204
Curtis Thompson 67-66-71_204
Chip McDaniel 63-69-72_204
Kyle Reifers 66-72-67_205
Jonathan Hodge 68-69-68_205
Dan McCarthy 67-70-68_205
Adam Svensson 68-69-68_205
David Skinns 71-65-69_205
Conrad Shindler 66-69-70_205
Luke Guthrie 68-66-71_205
Will Cannon 70-68-68_206
Khavish Varadan 68-70-68_206
Lee Hodges 67-71-68_206
Brandon Wu 67-70-69_206
Mark Blakefield 70-66-70_206
Tyrone Van Aswegen 67-69-70_206
Derek Ernst 65-71-70_206
James Nicholas 68-66-72_206
Steve Lewton 67-67-72_206
Billy Kennerly 64-70-72_206
Kevin Yu 71-67-69_207
Erik Barnes 66-72-69_207
Davis Riley 70-68-69_207
Tyson Alexander 68-70-69_207
Brian Richey 71-67-69_207
Tag Ridings 66-72-69_207
John VanDerLaan 70-64-73_207
Zach Wright 69-69-70_208
Justin Lower 68-70-70_208
José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-69-70_208
Davis Thompson 69-68-71_208
Hayden Buckley 67-70-71_208
Patrick Fishburn 69-68-71_208
Greyson Sigg 70-67-71_208
John Oda 69-69-71_209
Shad Tuten 68-69-72_209
Drew Weaver 68-69-72_209
Kevin Lucas 70-68-76_214
Ryan McCormick 67-71-76_214
