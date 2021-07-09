Korn Ferry Tour TPC Colorado Championshp Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Colorado
|North Course
|Berthoud, Colo.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,991; Par: 72
|Second Round
Tyson Alexander 65-66_131 -13
Jonathan Randolph 66-67_133 -11
Taylor Moore 63-70_133 -11
Jared Wolfe 67-68_135 -9
Kevin Yu 68-67_135 -9
Wade Binfield 65-71_136 -8
Brandon Wu 70-66_136 -8
Zach Wright 67-69_136 -8
Blayne Barber 68-68_136 -8
Brandon Harkins 68-68_136 -8
José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-67_136 -8
Vince India 68-68_136 -8
Greyson Sigg 68-69_137 -7
Taylor Montgomery 68-69_137 -7
Max Greyserman 67-70_137 -7
Brett Stegmaier 69-69_138 -6
Andrew Novak 69-69_138 -6
Kevin Roy 70-68_138 -6
Charlie Saxon 67-71_138 -6
Anders Albertson 70-68_138 -6
Julián Etulain 67-71_138 -6
Tag Ridings 70-68_138 -6
David Skinns 69-69_138 -6
Lee Hodges 68-71_139 -5
Andre Metzger 71-68_139 -5
Dylan Wu 70-69_139 -5
Adam Svensson 73-66_139 -5
Scott Gutschewski 70-69_139 -5
Myles Creighton 70-69_139 -5
Brett Drewitt 69-70_139 -5
Chandler Eaton 67-72_139 -5
Grant Hirschman 69-71_140 -4
Tom Whitney 70-70_140 -4
David Kocher 68-72_140 -4
Roberto Díaz 70-70_140 -4
Taylor Pendrith 70-70_140 -4
Alex Prugh 73-67_140 -4
Dawie van der Walt 71-70_141 -3
Ben Silverman 71-70_141 -3
Jimmy Stanger 72-69_141 -3
Mark Baldwin 73-68_141 -3
John VanDerLaan 72-69_141 -3
Brad Brunner 70-71_141 -3
Brian Richey 70-71_141 -3
Max Rottluff 69-72_141 -3
Ryan McCormick 72-69_141 -3
Billy Kennerly 74-67_141 -3
Steven Alker 70-71_141 -3
Matt Atkins 72-69_141 -3
Stephen Franken 69-72_141 -3
Jonathan Garrick 69-72_141 -3
Jamie Arnold 70-72_142 -2
Ben Kohles 71-71_142 -2
Trevor Cone 75-67_142 -2
Daniel Miernicki 71-71_142 -2
Austin Smotherman 71-71_142 -2
Joshua Creel 69-73_142 -2
Peter Uihlein 69-73_142 -2
Curtis Thompson 72-70_142 -2
Nick Hardy 71-71_142 -2
J.T. Griffin 71-71_142 -2
Austin Eckroat 73-69_142 -2
Kyle Reifers 72-71_143 -1
Davis Riley 75-68_143 -1
Luke Guthrie 72-71_143 -1
Nicolas Echavarria 74-69_143 -1
Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-73_143 -1
Kevin Dougherty 74-69_143 -1
James Nicholas 72-71_143 -1
Brad Hopfinger 73-70_143 -1
Christian Castillo 72-71_143 -1
Joey Garber 71-72_143 -1
Daniel Summerhays 72-71_143 -1
Brian Campbell 74-69_143 -1
Jamie Lovemark 72-71_143 -1
Stephan Jaeger 73-70_143 -1
Andres Gonzales 74-69_143 -1
John Chin 70-73_143 -1
Tommy Gainey 71-72_143 -1
Michael Miller 67-76_143 -1
Mark Blakefield 72-71_143 -1
Callum Tarren 71-72_143 -1
Braden Thornberry 71-72_143 -1
|The following players failed to make the cut
Seth Reeves 73-71_144 E
Trey Mullinax 75-69_144 E
Brady Schnell 74-70_144 E
Jack Maguire 72-72_144 E
Alex Chiarella 70-74_144 E
Rico Hoey 76-68_144 E
Chandler Blanchet 73-71_144 E
Chris Korte 75-69_144 E
Nicolo Galletti 73-71_144 E
Patrick Flavin 70-74_144 E
Jason Millard 72-72_144 E
Max McGreevy 72-72_144 E
Cameron Young 73-71_144 E
Patrick Fishburn 72-72_144 E
Taylor Dickson 70-74_144 E
Will Cannon 69-75_144 E
Chase Johnson 69-75_144 E
Josh McCarthy 76-68_144 E
Spencer Levin 75-70_145 +1
George Cunningham 75-70_145 +1
Brandon Crick 74-71_145 +1
Jonathan Brightwell 74-71_145 +1
Brett Coletta 73-72_145 +1
T.J. Vogel 72-73_145 +1
Ollie Schniederjans 73-72_145 +1
Whee Kim 69-76_145 +1
Nick Voke 73-72_145 +1
Chip McDaniel 72-73_145 +1
Andy Pope 71-74_145 +1
Evan Harmeling 72-74_146 +2
Paul Barjon 73-73_146 +2
Scott Langley 72-74_146 +2
Steve LeBrun 75-71_146 +2
Brent Grant 73-73_146 +2
Michael Arnaud 74-72_146 +2
Chandler Phillips 74-72_146 +2
Steve Lewton 72-74_146 +2
Harry Hall 73-73_146 +2
Drew Weaver 70-76_146 +2
Dawson Armstrong 70-76_146 +2
Philip Barbaree 73-73_146 +2
Kevin Lucas 74-73_147 +3
Theo Humphrey 75-72_147 +3
Winton Munch 72-75_147 +3
Andrew Svoboda 71-76_147 +3
John Oda 72-75_147 +3
Marcelo Rozo 73-74_147 +3
Mickey DeMorat 76-71_147 +3
Jake Knapp 77-70_147 +3
Greg Odom 75-72_147 +3
Bobby Bai 76-72_148 +4
Augusto Núñez 76-72_148 +4
Robby Ormand 72-76_148 +4
Garett Reband 75-73_148 +4
Stuart Macdonald 71-77_148 +4
Erik Barnes 77-72_149 +5
Lorens Chan 75-75_150 +6
Dan McCarthy 72-78_150 +6
Hayden Buckley 76-74_150 +6
David Duval 76-74_150 +6
Mitchell Schow 69-81_150 +6
Greg Yates 78-73_151 +7
Rick Lamb 78-75_153 +9
Conrad Shindler 78-75_153 +9
KK Limbhasut 81-72_153 +9
Andy Spencer 78-76_154 +10
Nicholas Thompson 77-78_155 +11
Robert Allenby 80-77_157 +13
Jonathan Kaye 75-84_159 +15
Martin Piller 83-77_160 +16
