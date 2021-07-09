Korn Ferry Tour TPC Colorado Championshp Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Colorado
|North Course
|Berthoud, Colo.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,991; Par: 72
|Second Round
Tyson Alexander 65-66_131
Jonathan Randolph 66-67_133
Taylor Moore 63-70_133
Jared Wolfe 67-68_135
Kevin Yu 68-67_135
Wade Binfield 65-71_136
Brandon Wu 70-66_136
Zach Wright 67-69_136
Blayne Barber 68-68_136
Brandon Harkins 68-68_136
José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-67_136
Vince India 68-68_136
Greyson Sigg 68-69_137
Taylor Montgomery 68-69_137
Max Greyserman 67-70_137
Brett Stegmaier 69-69_138
Andrew Novak 69-69_138
Kevin Roy 70-68_138
Charlie Saxon 67-71_138
Anders Albertson 70-68_138
Julián Etulain 67-71_138
Tag Ridings 70-68_138
David Skinns 69-69_138
Lee Hodges 68-71_139
Andre Metzger 71-68_139
Dylan Wu 70-69_139
Adam Svensson 73-66_139
Scott Gutschewski 70-69_139
Myles Creighton 70-69_139
Brett Drewitt 69-70_139
Chandler Eaton 67-72_139
Grant Hirschman 69-71_140
Tom Whitney 70-70_140
David Kocher 68-72_140
Roberto Díaz 70-70_140
Taylor Pendrith 70-70_140
Alex Prugh 73-67_140
Dawie van der Walt 71-70_141
Ben Silverman 71-70_141
Jimmy Stanger 72-69_141
Mark Baldwin 73-68_141
John VanDerLaan 72-69_141
Brad Brunner 70-71_141
Brian Richey 70-71_141
Max Rottluff 69-72_141
Ryan McCormick 72-69_141
Billy Kennerly 74-67_141
Steven Alker 70-71_141
Matt Atkins 72-69_141
Stephen Franken 69-72_141
Jonathan Garrick 69-72_141
Jamie Arnold 70-72_142
Ben Kohles 71-71_142
Trevor Cone 75-67_142
Daniel Miernicki 71-71_142
Austin Smotherman 71-71_142
Joshua Creel 69-73_142
Peter Uihlein 69-73_142
Curtis Thompson 72-70_142
Nick Hardy 71-71_142
J.T. Griffin 71-71_142
Austin Eckroat 73-69_142
Kyle Reifers 72-71_143
Davis Riley 75-68_143
Luke Guthrie 72-71_143
Nicolas Echavarria 74-69_143
Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-73_143
Kevin Dougherty 74-69_143
James Nicholas 72-71_143
Brad Hopfinger 73-70_143
Christian Castillo 72-71_143
Joey Garber 71-72_143
Daniel Summerhays 72-71_143
Brian Campbell 74-69_143
Jamie Lovemark 72-71_143
Stephan Jaeger 73-70_143
Andres Gonzales 74-69_143
John Chin 70-73_143
Tommy Gainey 71-72_143
Michael Miller 67-76_143
Mark Blakefield 72-71_143
Callum Tarren 71-72_143
Braden Thornberry 71-72_143
|The following players failed to make the cut
Seth Reeves 73-71_144
Trey Mullinax 75-69_144
Brady Schnell 74-70_144
Jack Maguire 72-72_144
Alex Chiarella 70-74_144
Rico Hoey 76-68_144
Chandler Blanchet 73-71_144
Chris Korte 75-69_144
Nicolo Galletti 73-71_144
Patrick Flavin 70-74_144
Jason Millard 72-72_144
Max McGreevy 72-72_144
Cameron Young 73-71_144
Patrick Fishburn 72-72_144
Taylor Dickson 70-74_144
Will Cannon 69-75_144
Chase Johnson 69-75_144
Josh McCarthy 76-68_144
Spencer Levin 75-70_145
George Cunningham 75-70_145
Brandon Crick 74-71_145
Jonathan Brightwell 74-71_145
Brett Coletta 73-72_145
T.J. Vogel 72-73_145
Ollie Schniederjans 73-72_145
Whee Kim 69-76_145
Nick Voke 73-72_145
Chip McDaniel 72-73_145
Andy Pope 71-74_145
Evan Harmeling 72-74_146
Paul Barjon 73-73_146
Scott Langley 72-74_146
Steve LeBrun 75-71_146
Brent Grant 73-73_146
Michael Arnaud 74-72_146
Chandler Phillips 74-72_146
Steve Lewton 72-74_146
Harry Hall 73-73_146
Drew Weaver 70-76_146
Dawson Armstrong 70-76_146
Philip Barbaree 73-73_146
Kevin Lucas 74-73_147
Theo Humphrey 75-72_147
Winton Munch 72-75_147
Andrew Svoboda 71-76_147
John Oda 72-75_147
Marcelo Rozo 73-74_147
Mickey DeMorat 76-71_147
Jake Knapp 77-70_147
Greg Odom 75-72_147
Bobby Bai 76-72_148
Augusto Núñez 76-72_148
Robby Ormand 72-76_148
Garett Reband 75-73_148
Stuart Macdonald 71-77_148
Erik Barnes 77-72_149
Lorens Chan 75-75_150
Dan McCarthy 72-78_150
Hayden Buckley 76-74_150
David Duval 76-74_150
Mitchell Schow 69-81_150
Greg Yates 78-73_151
Rick Lamb 78-75_153
Conrad Shindler 78-75_153
KK Limbhasut 81-72_153
Andy Spencer 78-76_154
Nicholas Thompson 77-78_155
Robert Allenby 80-77_157
Jonathan Kaye 75-84_159
Martin Piller 83-77_160
