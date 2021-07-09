Trending:
Korn Ferry Tour TPC Colorado Championshp Scores

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 10:16 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At TPC Colorado
North Course
Berthoud, Colo.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,991; Par: 72
Second Round

Tyson Alexander 65-66_131

Jonathan Randolph 66-67_133

Taylor Moore 63-70_133

Jared Wolfe 67-68_135

Kevin Yu 68-67_135

Wade Binfield 65-71_136

Brandon Wu 70-66_136

Zach Wright 67-69_136

Blayne Barber 68-68_136

Brandon Harkins 68-68_136

José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-67_136

Vince India 68-68_136

Greyson Sigg 68-69_137

Taylor Montgomery 68-69_137

Max Greyserman 67-70_137

Brett Stegmaier 69-69_138

Andrew Novak 69-69_138

Kevin Roy 70-68_138

Charlie Saxon 67-71_138

Anders Albertson 70-68_138

Julián Etulain 67-71_138

Tag Ridings 70-68_138

David Skinns 69-69_138

Lee Hodges 68-71_139

Andre Metzger 71-68_139

Dylan Wu 70-69_139

Adam Svensson 73-66_139

Scott Gutschewski 70-69_139

Myles Creighton 70-69_139

Brett Drewitt 69-70_139

Chandler Eaton 67-72_139

Grant Hirschman 69-71_140

Tom Whitney 70-70_140

David Kocher 68-72_140

Roberto Díaz 70-70_140

Taylor Pendrith 70-70_140

Alex Prugh 73-67_140

Dawie van der Walt 71-70_141

Ben Silverman 71-70_141

Jimmy Stanger 72-69_141

Mark Baldwin 73-68_141

John VanDerLaan 72-69_141

Brad Brunner 70-71_141

Brian Richey 70-71_141

Max Rottluff 69-72_141

Ryan McCormick 72-69_141

Billy Kennerly 74-67_141

Steven Alker 70-71_141

Matt Atkins 72-69_141

Stephen Franken 69-72_141

Jonathan Garrick 69-72_141

Jamie Arnold 70-72_142

Ben Kohles 71-71_142

Trevor Cone 75-67_142

Daniel Miernicki 71-71_142

Austin Smotherman 71-71_142

Joshua Creel 69-73_142

Peter Uihlein 69-73_142

Curtis Thompson 72-70_142

Nick Hardy 71-71_142

J.T. Griffin 71-71_142

Austin Eckroat 73-69_142

Kyle Reifers 72-71_143

Davis Riley 75-68_143

Luke Guthrie 72-71_143

Nicolas Echavarria 74-69_143

Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-73_143

Kevin Dougherty 74-69_143

James Nicholas 72-71_143

Brad Hopfinger 73-70_143

Christian Castillo 72-71_143

Joey Garber 71-72_143

Daniel Summerhays 72-71_143

Brian Campbell 74-69_143

Jamie Lovemark 72-71_143

Stephan Jaeger 73-70_143

Andres Gonzales 74-69_143

John Chin 70-73_143

Tommy Gainey 71-72_143

Michael Miller 67-76_143

Mark Blakefield 72-71_143

Callum Tarren 71-72_143

Braden Thornberry 71-72_143

The following players failed to make the cut

Seth Reeves 73-71_144

Trey Mullinax 75-69_144

Brady Schnell 74-70_144

Jack Maguire 72-72_144

Alex Chiarella 70-74_144

Rico Hoey 76-68_144

Chandler Blanchet 73-71_144

Chris Korte 75-69_144

Nicolo Galletti 73-71_144

Patrick Flavin 70-74_144

Jason Millard 72-72_144

Max McGreevy 72-72_144

Cameron Young 73-71_144

Patrick Fishburn 72-72_144

Taylor Dickson 70-74_144

Will Cannon 69-75_144

Chase Johnson 69-75_144

Josh McCarthy 76-68_144

Spencer Levin 75-70_145

George Cunningham 75-70_145

Brandon Crick 74-71_145

Jonathan Brightwell 74-71_145

Brett Coletta 73-72_145

T.J. Vogel 72-73_145

Ollie Schniederjans 73-72_145

Whee Kim 69-76_145

Nick Voke 73-72_145

Chip McDaniel 72-73_145

Andy Pope 71-74_145

Evan Harmeling 72-74_146

Paul Barjon 73-73_146

Scott Langley 72-74_146

Steve LeBrun 75-71_146

Brent Grant 73-73_146

Michael Arnaud 74-72_146

Chandler Phillips 74-72_146

Steve Lewton 72-74_146

Harry Hall 73-73_146

Drew Weaver 70-76_146

Dawson Armstrong 70-76_146

Philip Barbaree 73-73_146

Kevin Lucas 74-73_147

Theo Humphrey 75-72_147

Winton Munch 72-75_147

Andrew Svoboda 71-76_147

John Oda 72-75_147

Marcelo Rozo 73-74_147

Mickey DeMorat 76-71_147

Jake Knapp 77-70_147

Greg Odom 75-72_147

Bobby Bai 76-72_148

Augusto Núñez 76-72_148

Robby Ormand 72-76_148

Garett Reband 75-73_148

Stuart Macdonald 71-77_148

Erik Barnes 77-72_149

Lorens Chan 75-75_150

Dan McCarthy 72-78_150

Hayden Buckley 76-74_150

David Duval 76-74_150

Mitchell Schow 69-81_150

Greg Yates 78-73_151

Rick Lamb 78-75_153

Conrad Shindler 78-75_153

KK Limbhasut 81-72_153

Andy Spencer 78-76_154

Nicholas Thompson 77-78_155

Robert Allenby 80-77_157

Jonathan Kaye 75-84_159

Martin Piller 83-77_160

