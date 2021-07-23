Trending:
Kuhl scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against San Francisco

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-35, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -183, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Pittsburgh will play on Friday.

The Giants are 30-13 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .435 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with a .546 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 15-34 away from home. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .386.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-1. Alex Wood earned his fifth victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Mitch Keller registered his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buster Posey ranks second on the Giants with 70 hits and has 30 RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 17 home runs and has 54 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .304 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

